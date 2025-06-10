ShemaYah Holistic Health Brings Generational Energy Healing Practice to New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShemaYah Holistic Health , founded by energy healing practitioner and Reiki Master Hezi Badnany, is offering a personalized approach to wellness that blends ancient healing traditions with modern energy work. Based in Manhattan, the practice supports individuals navigating emotional, physical, and energetic imbalances through a modality called Multi Vibrational Healing.The method combines five primary practices: Reiki, sound therapy, shamanic techniques, crystal healing, and herbal medicine. Each session is customized to the client’s needs and focuses on identifying and clearing energetic blocks that may be contributing to stress, chronic conditions, or emotional stagnation.Badnany’s work is shaped by his Sephardic Jewish lineage, tracing back to his great-grandmother Esther, a traditional healer in Iraq, and his grandmother Miriam, who practiced herbal medicine through food. Raised in Israel in a post-WWII immigrant family, he was immersed in the use of plant medicine and energy-based healing from an early age.His formal training includes herbalism studies at the Arborvitae School of Traditional Herbalism, culinary education at the International Culinary Center, and Reiki certification through the NYC Reiki Center. Though he initially pursued a career as a pastry chef—often incorporating herbs into his work—a personal health crisis prompted a return to his roots in holistic healing. That experience became the catalyst for launching ShemaYah Holistic Health in New York City.Multi Vibrational Healing is structured to work with each person’s “energetic blueprint,” combining modalities to create space for emotional release, physical relief, and spiritual clarity. Sessions may include Reiki for balance and relaxation, sound therapy to help regulate the nervous system, crystal placement to support energy flow, shamanic work for clearing patterns, and herbal recommendations to support healing between appointments.Clients typically come to ShemaYah for support with chronic stress, anxiety, unresolved trauma, or physical issues that have been unresponsive to conventional approaches. Many clients report feeling a marked sense of peace, clarity, and release in the days following a session.Over the past two and a half years, the practice has built a strong reputation within the city, particularly among high-performing individuals and those exploring complementary approaches to health. ShemaYah Holistic Health has received over 190 verified five-star reviews on Google, citing its focused, intuitive, and results-oriented sessions.The name “ShemaYah,” which means “God has heard” in Hebrew, is both a tribute to Badnany’s great-grandmother and a reflection of the spiritual intention behind the work. The studio, located at 37 West 26th Street, offers a calm, private setting where sessions are conducted one-on-one by appointment only.ShemaYah Holistic Health is not positioned as an alternative to medical care but as a supportive practice for those seeking to understand the connection between emotional health, energetic patterns, and physical well-being. While clients have shared testimonials describing improvements in a wide range of conditions—from emotional trauma to chronic illness—ShemaYah does not offer diagnosis or medical advice. The focus remains on facilitating the body’s natural energetic realignment.Information about session structure, the Multi Vibrational Healing method, and FAQs are available online. Clients can schedule private appointments and explore the full scope of services at:About Hezi BadnanyHezi Badnany is an energy healing practitioner and Reiki Master based in New York City. He is the founder of ShemaYah Holistic Health and developer of the Multi Vibrational Healing method. He combines ancestral healing traditions with formal training in herbalism and energy work to offer customized healing sessions for physical, emotional, and energetic transformation.Studio Location:ShemaYah Holistic Health37 West 26th Street, 8th Floor, Unit 821New York, NY 10010Media Inquiries:info@shemayahholistichealth.com

