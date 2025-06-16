RaraRTAcabinets Announces Seasonal Campaign with Promotional Pricing to Support Summer Renovation Projects
The cabinet brand introduces limited-time savings to meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast-turnaround kitchen and bathroom remodels.SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to increased summer home renovation activity, RaraRTAcabinets today announced the launch of a seasonal campaign that includes time-limited promotional pricing across its full catalog of ready-to-assemble cabinetry and pre-assembled cabinetry.
As part of the summer campaign, customers will receive 25% off sitewide, along with an additional 5% discount for first-time buyers.
The promotion supports homeowners, landlords, and contractors seeking high-quality kitchen and bath cabinetry with fast lead times—an increasingly important factor in project planning and budgeting during peak remodeling season.
“Summer is traditionally one of the busiest times for renovation projects,” said Mina, spokesperson for RaraRTAcabinets. “This campaign is part of our ongoing effort to improve access to well-crafted, affordable cabinetry, especially for time-sensitive builds and updates.”
Highlights of the Campaign Include:
25% promotional pricing across all cabinets and vanities
5% first-time customer discount
Free kitchen design consultations
Fast U.S. shipping: 1–4 days for RTA, 2–7 days for assembled
Flexible financing options available via Klarna and Afterpay
All RaraRTAcabinets products are backed by a 20-year warranty and meet standard U.S. specifications for residential cabinetry.
About RaraRTAcabinets
RaraRTAcabinets is a U.S. cabinetry brand offering a direct-to-consumer model focused on speed, affordability, and quality. Through its integrated supply chain and multi-location warehouse network, the company provides timely solutions for homeowners, contractors, and property developers.
To learn more, visit www.RaraRTAcabinets.com
Mina
RaraRTACabinets
+1 616-953-0888
