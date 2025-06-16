RaraRTAcabinets Announces Seasonal Campaign with Promotional Pricing to Support Summer Renovation Projects

Rara rta cabinets 25% summer sale Midnight Blue Cabinetry Modern Slate Black Kitchen Cabinetry

The cabinet brand introduces limited-time savings to meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast-turnaround kitchen and bathroom remodels.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increased summer home renovation activity, RaraRTAcabinets today announced the launch of a seasonal campaign that includes time-limited promotional pricing across its full catalog of ready-to-assemble cabinetry and pre-assembled cabinetry As part of the summer campaign, customers will receive 25% off sitewide, along with an additional 5% discount for first-time buyers.The promotion supports homeowners, landlords, and contractors seeking high-quality kitchen and bath cabinetry with fast lead times—an increasingly important factor in project planning and budgeting during peak remodeling season.“Summer is traditionally one of the busiest times for renovation projects,” said Mina, spokesperson for RaraRTAcabinets. “This campaign is part of our ongoing effort to improve access to well-crafted, affordable cabinetry, especially for time-sensitive builds and updates.”Highlights of the Campaign Include:25% promotional pricing across all cabinets and vanities5% first-time customer discountFree kitchen design consultationsFast U.S. shipping: 1–4 days for RTA, 2–7 days for assembledFlexible financing options available via Klarna and AfterpayAll RaraRTAcabinets products are backed by a 20-year warranty and meet standard U.S. specifications for residential cabinetry.About RaraRTAcabinetsRaraRTAcabinets is a U.S. cabinetry brand offering a direct-to-consumer model focused on speed, affordability, and quality. Through its integrated supply chain and multi-location warehouse network, the company provides timely solutions for homeowners, contractors, and property developers.To learn more, visit www.RaraRTAcabinets.com

