Stratcora Champions The Rise of Fractional Marketing for B2B Tech Companies

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As B2B technology companies face increasing pressure to deliver smarter growth in competitive and fast-changing markets, a new model is taking hold: fractional marketing. An emerging player in fractional marketing is Stratcora , a Sydney-based marketing agency helping tech businesses accelerate growth with senior-level marketing—minus the overhead of full-time hires. Founded by seasoned B2B SaaS marketing leader Haley Doel, Stratcora is built on the belief that ambitious tech companies deserve flexible, strategic marketing support that evolves alongside them.Mounting Pressure to do More with LessIn today’s economic climate, Australian businesses are facing mounting pressure to do more with less. Business conditions have stalled, with the NAB index dropping to 0 in May 2025—well below the long-term average—while employment sentiment has declined, reflecting growing caution around hiring decisions (Reuters, 2025) . At the same time, rising operational costs, and global economic impacts are causing cautionary behaviour (RBA, 2025) . These economic pressures are driving a shift towards more flexible, cost-efficient options like fractional marketing to maintain growth without increasing headcount."While current market conditions may be volatile, it's not a time to abandon marketing efforts—it’s a time to approach them with greater flexibility and strategic alignment to evolving business needs." Haley emphasises.A Smarter, More Agile Marketing ModelStratcora’s fractional model gives clients access to a dedicated team of experienced marketers on a part-time or flexible basis. Unlike traditional agency or freelance approaches, Stratcora acts as an embedded partner—offering strategic insight and hands-on execution tailored to each client’s unique business goals.Designed specifically for complex B2B environments, the agency supports early-stage startups through to scaling mid-market players. The result? More efficient marketing operations, faster results, and strategic alignment across departments.Full-Service Strategy for Complex Tech EnvironmentsStratcora offers a full suite of marketing services tailored to the needs of B2B technology companies, including:• Go-to-market and messaging strategy• Website optimisation and digital experience• Enterprise lead generation and account-based marketing (ABM)• Multi-channel campaign execution (e.g. email, social, webinars, events)• Cross-functional collaboration with product, sales, and customer success teamsWith deep experience across enterprise software and SaaS, Stratcora’s team understands the longer sales cycles, complex buyer journeys, and technical nuances that define B2B tech marketing.Building Lasting PartnershipsBeyond execution, Stratcora focuses on long-term partnership and trust. By aligning with client teams, the agency becomes a true extension of their in-house capabilities. Whether supporting a Series A company or a mature SaaS firm refining their enterprise strategy, Stratcora delivers with transparency, accountability, and shared success at the core.As the agency grows, it is also investing in a world-class marketing team—further strengthening its ability to serve high-growth tech brands with modern, scalable marketing.Why Fractional Marketing WorksThe benefits of Stratcora’s fractional model include:• Cost-efficiency – Access senior marketing talent without the full-time cost• Flexibility – Scale services up or down as needs shift• Speed to impact – Get immediate value from marketers who know B2B tech• Strategic thinking – Go beyond tactics with a partner focused on business outcomesAbout Stratcora:Stratcora is a B2B marketing agency purpose-built for ambitious technology companies. Through a fractional model that blends strategic leadership with agile execution, Stratcora helps tech brands grow smarter, faster, and with purpose.For media enquiries, please contact:Haley DoelFounder & Chief Marketing OfficerEmail: haley@stratcora.comWebsite: www.stratcora.com

