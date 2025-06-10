LOST Launches Next-Gen Escape Game Ecosystem With Web 3.0, STEAM Learning, and Global Creator Platform

more than just escape games

The world’s largest escape game chain, LOST, unveils LOST Island, LOST Junior, and LOST Studio—redefining education, entertainment, and user creation.

LOST is more than an escape game—it’s a global creative movement empowering the next generation through play, design, and immersive storytelling.” — Rick Woo

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOST, the world’s largest escape game chain, is pushing the boundaries of immersive play by fusing storytelling, education, and digital innovation. With a global footprint and acclaimed experiences across Asia-Pacific, LOST is now pioneering a new entertainment ecosystem—powered by LEGO®, Web 3.0, and creativity.

At the heart of this transformation are three key innovations: LOST Junior, LOST Studio, and LOST Island.

LOST Junior is the world’s first escape room series built for children aged 6 to 14, blending fun with learning through STEAM-based puzzles. Each game challenges young players to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math in a hands-on way. Through a recent collaboration with LEGO®, LOST Junior has introduced themed rooms that ignite imagination and problem-solving, allowing children to build, think, and play—just like their favorite LEGO® heroes.

Meanwhile, LOST Studio empowers creators of all backgrounds to design their own escape games online. With simple drag-and-drop tools, logic editors, and storytelling frameworks, users can build digital rooms and share them with a global audience. Whether you're a student, educator, or brand, you can use LOST Studio to turn creativity into impact. Some winning designs may even be brought to life inside LOST’s physical escape rooms worldwide.

Tying everything together is LOST Island, a Web3-based gaming universe that connects the digital and physical worlds. Players use digital badges to access challenges, unlock rewards, and participate in play-to-earn and create-to-earn systems. The virtual island features a central plaza linking users to immersive escape missions, some of which correspond to real-world venues. It’s a next-generation Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) model that redefines how we play and connect.

“LOST is more than an escape game—it’s a creative movement,” said Rick Woo, Co-Founder of LOST. “By teaming up with iconic brands like LEGO® and opening the doors to global creators, we’re turning games into tools for learning, storytelling, and digital empowerment.”

LOST's mission is to make the world fall in love with creative problem-solving. From kids discovering logic for the first time, to seasoned designers publishing their own challenges, LOST invites everyone to explore, build, and get LOST.

