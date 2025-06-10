Legacy Executive Search Welcomes New Partners to Launch Legal Division

(pictured left to right) Kimberly Lerman and Lisa Lemke launch Legal Division

Atlanta-based boutique executive search firm welcomes two accomplished legal recruiting partners, Lisa Lemke and Kimberly Lerman, to the team.

Lisa and Kimberly's deep legal experience, trusted relationships, and unwavering commitment to client success align perfectly with our values.” — Charlie Wilgus

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Executive Search , an Atlanta-based boutique executive search firm, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished legal recruiting partners, Lisa Lemke and Kimberly Lerman , to the team. "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Lemke and Kimberly Lerman to Legacy Executive Search," said Charlie Wilgus, one of the firm's Founding Partners. "Their deep legal experience, trusted relationships, and unwavering commitment to client success align perfectly with our values. As they launch the Legal Division, their insight and energy will be instrumental in serving our clients."Lisa will lead the Legal Division of Legacy Executive Search. A former attorney turned legal recruiter and client advisor, Lisa brings a unique insider's perspective to the firm and over 25 years of experience helping clients build modern, high-performing in-house teams. "I am thrilled to join Legacy Executive Search and embark on this exciting journey to establish and lead our new legal division,” says Lisa. "What drew me into Legacy Executive Search is their high-touch, consultative search process – an approach that deeply resonates with my passion for putting clients and candidates at the center of the process. It is immensely rewarding to be part of a firm that values meaningful relationships and long-term impact over quick wins," shares Lisa.Kimberly, also a former attorney turned legal talent recruiter, is known for her thoughtful matchmaking and passion for helping candidates navigate career-defining transitions. With a decade of experience specializing in attorney recruitment, she has successfully placed legal professionals across diverse industries, such as financial services and hospitality. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with a dedicated group of professionals committed to delivering exceptional candidate and customer service in the executive and legal recruiting space."Kimberly and Lisa expressed, "Our goal is to leverage our unparalleled legal, recruiting, and advisory experience to become the most highly regarded resource for attorneys, whether they are exploring new opportunities or looking to hire exceptional legal talent. We are committed to building lasting partnerships rooted in insight, integrity, and a deep understanding of the talent and skill sets required to power the efficient operation of the modern legal department."About Legacy Executive SearchEstablished in 2023 by Charlie Wilgus, Erik Kessinger, and Jason Hudson, Legacy Executive Search is an Atlanta-based executive search firm delivering top-tier executive search solutions across diverse industries. Our passionate team is committed to addressing our clients' complex hiring needs. We pride ourselves on being highly consultative and agile, crafting a uniquely customized and high-touch search process for every client. Integrity, trust, authenticity, and work ethic are the cornerstones of every candidate interaction and company engagement. Please visit our website at www.legacyexecutivesearch.com or email Erik Kessinger at ekessinger@legacyexecutivesearch.com to learn more about our firm.

