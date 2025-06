Tuesday, June 10, 2025

CANADA, September 6 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill to mark the start of Pride Season. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery. 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.