AMAX Launches HostMax™, for Immediate Time to Deployment of AI Infrastructure

HostMax™ AI-Ready Hosting Services

HostMax allows teams to test, validate and run AI infrastructure immediately after build with no delays from shipping or colocation.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leading global provider of AI, HPC, and liquid-cooled infrastructure solutions, has announced HostMax™, a turnkey hosting service specific to liquid and air-cooled AI hardware demands that allows customers to deploy and operate their systems immediately after assembly. The service eliminates delays typically caused by shipping or waiting for colocation availability, helping organizations accelerate their time to value.Ready to RunSituated inside AMAX’s hosting facility, HostMax enables a direct transition from integration to activation. Customers can begin using their infrastructure right away for validation, prototyping, or short-term production, avoiding the idle periods often experienced while permanent hosting environments are finalized.“There is real cost in letting newly built systems sit idle while waiting for their data center to be ready, especially if the hardware is liquid-cooled,” said Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX. “AMAX’s offering removes that bottleneck by allowing customers to put their infrastructure to work immediately, with full access and engineering support from day one.”Engineered for Advanced Cooling DemandsThe facility supports both air and liquid-cooled systems, including and exceeding 132 kilowatts per rack to accommodate the power and thermal demands of high-density current and next generation GPU deployments and modern rack architectures.Full Remote Access and On-Site SupportCustomers receive secure remote access as soon as their systems are built. The service enables performance testing, workload validation, and burn-in using the customer's preferred tools and software stack. SmartHands support is available for racking, configuration changes, and system maintenance without requiring customer presence.Scalable Infrastructure with End-to-End ExpertiseDesigned to support staged rollouts or expansion over time, HostMax serves as a launch pad for organizations preparing for larger infrastructure deployments. AMAX provides infrastructure planning and technical guidance to help teams transition from initial activation to full-scale production.From solution design to deployment, AMAX delivers performance-focused infrastructure that helps enterprises, cloud providers, and research organizations accelerate their most compute-intensive initiatives. The company continues to advance its engineering and service capabilities with a focus on high energy efficiency and next-generation liquid cooling technologies.For more information about AMAX AI solutions infrastructure and hosting services, visit amax.com/hostmax About AMAXAMAX is a global leader in AI, HPC, and data center solutions, specializing in designing, building, and deploying custom computing infrastructure. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX delivers high-performance AI clusters, liquid-cooled computing solutions, and turnkey data center deployments for enterprises and research institutions worldwide. www.amax.com

