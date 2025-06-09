Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 0818
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 72
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COLLETT, KEARNEY, HUGHES, STREET, COSTA, SAVAL, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; and further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding.
Memo Subject
Improvements to the Construction Worker Misclassification Act
Actions
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, May 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
|First consideration, June 9, 2025
