Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 0818

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 72

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COLLETT, KEARNEY, HUGHES, STREET, COSTA, SAVAL, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; and further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding.

Memo Subject

Improvements to the Construction Worker Misclassification Act

Actions

0818 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, May 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
First consideration, June 9, 2025

