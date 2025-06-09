Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 0818

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 72 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COLLETT, KEARNEY, HUGHES, STREET, COSTA, SAVAL, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN Short Title An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; and further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding. Memo Subject Improvements to the Construction Worker Misclassification Act Actions 0818 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, May 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 9, 2025 First consideration, June 9, 2025 Generated 06/09/2025 08:38 PM

