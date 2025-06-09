Submit Release
Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 0918

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for definitions and for unlawful acts; and providing for price disclosure.

Memo Subject

Permit EMS Providers to Leave a Dose of Naloxone with a Caregiver of a Patient who Overdosed

