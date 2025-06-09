Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 0918

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH

Short Title An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for definitions and for unlawful acts; and providing for price disclosure.

Memo Subject Permit EMS Providers to Leave a Dose of Naloxone with a Caregiver of a Patient who Overdosed

Generated 06/09/2025 08:38 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.