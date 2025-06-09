Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 0588

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 581 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO Short Title An Act amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer protections and for payroll card accounts. Memo Subject Electronic Payroll Actions 0588 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 9, 2025 Reported as committed, June 9, 2025 First consideration, June 9, 2025 Generated 06/09/2025 08:38 PM



