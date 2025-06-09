Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 0588
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 581
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer protections and for payroll card accounts.
Memo Subject
Electronic Payroll
Actions
|0588
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 9, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
|First consideration, June 9, 2025
