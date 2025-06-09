Submit Release
Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 0588

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate Bill 581

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer protections and for payroll card accounts.

Memo Subject

Electronic Payroll

Actions

0588 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 9, 2025
Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
First consideration, June 9, 2025

