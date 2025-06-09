Brandywine Valley SPCA and DC Health Urge Pet Owners to Prepare for Emergencies During National Pet Preparedness Month

WASHINGTON, DC (June 9, 2025) — June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) and DC Health urge pet owners to take proactive steps to ensure their pets' safety in the event of a disaster.

Emergency preparedness must include every member of the family—including our pets,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “We’re proud to partner with the Brandywine Valley SPCA to ensure that District residents have the tools and information they need to keep their pets safe before, during, and after an emergency.

Together, BVSPCA and DC Health offer the following tips to help pet families prepare for emergencies:

Microchip Your Pet: Ensure your pet is microchipped and that your contact information is current. This simple step can make all the difference in reuniting lost pets with their families during a disaster.

Create a Pet Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with pet essentials that includes a leash or carrier, three days’ worth of food and water, medications, vaccination records, and recent photos of you with your pet.

Make an Emergency Plan: Know where you can go that accepts pets. Identify pet-friendly hotels, boarding facilities, shelters, or homes of friends or relatives.

Pets are family. When disaster strikes, if it’s not safe for you to stay in your home, it’s not safe for your pet either,” said Adam Lamb, Chief Executive Officer of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. “We encourage every pet owner to take these steps now, so no pet is left behind when disaster strikes” added Lamb.

For more resources on pet emergency planning, visit bvspca.org/dc.

About the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Founded in 1929, the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) (bvspca.org) is the largest animal welfare organization in the region, serving three states and the District of Columbia. BVSPCA is the first open-admission no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania and Delaware and achieved a 93% live release rate in 2024. In addition to its adoption centers and animal health centers across the region, BVSPCA provides animal care and control services for the District of Columbia through a contract with DC Health.