Dallas Jury Awards Over $1 Million to Injured Driver Represented by Angel Reyes & Associates After Lowball Insurance Offer

Dallas, Texas – In a powerful stand for injured Texans, Angel Reyes & Associates secured a $1,040,025.66 trial victory for a Dallas-area resident rear-ended in May 2022 . After the insurance company initially offered just $25,000 to settle the claim, the trial team took the case to court and won more than 40 times that amount.

Key Takeaways:

· A Dallas jury awarded over $1M after an insurer offered just $25K.

· The plaintiff initially waited to seek treatment, something insurers often use against victims.

· Angel Reyes & Associates fought back with medical evidence, clear testimony, and courtroom advocacy.

Insurance Company Refusal to Pay Fairly Meets Texas Determination

The crash happened on a typical drive down the Dallas North Tollway, near the I-35 exit. Traffic had slowed, and the plaintiff adjusted accordingly, but the driver behind didn’t. The result: a rear-end collision that led to lingering pain, emergency room treatment, and eventually, spinal injections to manage worsening symptoms.

Despite the clear chain of events and documented injuries, the insurance company initially only offered $25,000, arguing that a delay in treatment and minimal vehicle damage meant the injuries couldn’t be serious.

A Jury That Paid Attention

In April 2025, the case went before a jury in Dallas County Court at Law No. 4. Lead trial attorney Alex Ivanov presented the full scope of the client’s injuries and recovery journey, supported by Nathan Villarreal, whose witness examinations helped clarify the medical timeline and expose the insurer’s flawed assumptions.

The jury found the defendant 100% at fault and awarded:

· $43,200 for past physical pain

· $43,200 for past physical impairment

· $133,464.58 for past medical bills

· $18,000 for past mental anguish

· $424,819.60 for future medical care

· $140,000 for future physical pain

· $200,000 for future physical impairment

Total Judgment: $1,002,684.18

Standing Up for Texans Who Do the Right Thing

“Our client wasn’t looking for a fight. He was rear-ended, went to the ER, and tried to recover without making a big deal of it. But when the pain didn’t go away, he did what anyone would — he sought help. The insurance company’s response? A lowball offer and a refusal to take him seriously. I’m proud we stood up for him and helped deliver the justice he deserved.” — Alex Ivanov

CASE INFORMATION

EARL MARSHALL vs. DRAKE MANNING GRIBBLE

Dallas County Court

Case No. CC-23-04647-D

