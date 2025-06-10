Tijmen Veelenturf invited to join Kristy Cox Band Following Triumphant 2025 European Tour

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Dutch fiddler Tijmen Veelenturf has been invited to join the Kristy Cox Band following a standout run as guest musician on her highly successful 2025 European tour. The tour included headlining appearances at the prestigious Buhl (Germany) and Omagh (Northern Ireland) Bluegrass Festivals, alongside sold-out performances in nine countries—among them Switzerland, England, and Czechia—drawing critical acclaim and adoring audiences at every stop.Kristy Cox, often hailed as “Australia’s Queen of Bluegrass,” has become a major force in both the Australian and American bluegrass scenes. Her most recent album, Let It Burn, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Chartand secured the 2025 SPBGMA Award for Bluegrass Recording of the Year. With seven Golden Guitar Awards from the Country Music Association of Australia and multiple IBMA nominations, Cox continues to innovate and inspire with her soaring vocals and dynamic songwriting.Veelenturf, is widely recognized as one of Europe’s leading bluegrass fiddle players. A conservatory graduate, he shifted his focus to traditional American fiddle music and quickly earned a reputation for authenticity and virtuosity. He won first place at the Mountain City Fiddle Convention, the oldest fiddle competition in the United States.Over the years, he has performed at major venues and festivals including La Roche Bluegrass Festival (France), Zwarte Cross (Netherlands), Mirande Festival (France), Stadthalle Wuppertal (Netherlands), Het Concertgebouw (Netherlands), Paradiso Amsterdam (Netherlands), and EWOB (European World of Bluegrass). He has shared the stage with celebrated artists such as, The Kody Norris Show, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Johnny & the Yooahoos (IBMA International Band Award winners), and Tyler Griffith’s Longway Home, featuring the bassist for Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper.In the Netherlands, Tijmen is a fixture of the local roots and bluegrass scene, performing regularly with the legendary Blue Grass Boogiemen, and collaborating with Douwe Bob, who represented the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest. He is also the co-creator of Music Through The Walls, an innovative musical collaboration with Simone Bottasso and Romain Bly.Beyond performance, Veelenturf has made significant contributions to the growth of bluegrass music globally. He is actively involved with the International board committee of the IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association), helping to build stronger bridges between American and international bluegrass communities and launching his own bluegrass music camp Bluegrass Zomercamp in the Netherlands.“Tijmen brought an incredible energy and authenticity to our performances,” said Kristy Cox. “His passion for bluegrass and his exceptional musicianship made him an invaluable part of our tour. I’m thrilled to invite him to join the band as we continue to share our music with audiences around the world.”The addition of Veelenturf to the Kristy Cox Band marks an exciting new chapter as the group prepares for upcoming projects and expanded international touring. Fans can expect a fresh, enriched sound and a thrilling live experience shaped by this powerful new collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.