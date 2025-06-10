Mexico´s FINSA launches $500 M Scheme to acquire stabilized industrial properties and boost sector growth

FINSA Nuevo Leon Industrial Park Mexico

Mexico´s FINSA launches initiative to acquire stabilized industrial assets in Mexico, offering liquidity and growth through Sale & Lease Back schemes.

We aim to be a strategic partner for companies looking to grow or invest in new capabilities. This model allows them to turn fixed assets into available capital without losing operational control.” — Sergio Arguelles , CEO of FINSA

NUEVO LEON , MONTERREY , MEXICO, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINSA , a leading developer of industrial real estate in Mexico with more than 48 years of experience, announces a new initiative focused on acquiring stabilized industrial properties in strategic markets—both primary and secondary—in alignment with the Plan México strategy.Through mechanisms such as Sale & Lease Back and portfolio acquisitions, supported by strategic partnerships with key players in Mexico’s financial sector, FINSA offers industrial property owners the opportunity to monetize their assets without disrupting operations, using customized lease agreements.In addition to providing liquidity, this model helps improve financial indicators, reduce leverage, and offer greater flexibility and agility to respond to market changes. It is a key tool for companies looking to accelerate growth in a highly competitive environment.“We aim to be a strategic partner for companies looking to grow, diversify, or invest in new capabilities. This model allows them to turn fixed assets into available capital without losing operational control—creating immediate opportunities to modernize, expand, or strengthen their market position,” said Sergio Argüelles, CEO of FINSA.According to the company, Mexico’s industrial real estate market in 2025 maintains a strong outlook, driven by the expansion of logistics, automotive, and electronics sectors. Added to this is Mexico’s strategic position amid the reconfiguration of global trade, reinforcing the country’s competitiveness as a manufacturing and export platform.With this initiative, FINSA reaffirms its confidence in Mexico’s medium- and long-term growth potential, as well as its commitment to sustainable industrial development, value creation, and the strengthening of the logistics and production ecosystems in Mexico and Latin America.Contact:Itzamara Sobrino / itzamara@marco.agency / Mobile: +52 55 6981 1824About FINSAFINSA is a Mexican company and a leader in industrial real estate development. Backed by 48 years of experience, it offers the broadest coverage in the country, with 28 industrial parks and over 70 locations nationally and internationally. FINSA manages and leases more than 3.7 million square meters of industrial space. It provides tailored real estate solutions for every stage of a project’s life cycle and across various industries. FINSA is a pioneer in sustainable building operations, accounting for 17% of all LEED-certified buildings in Mexico and is the world’s first developer to be certified as an Authorized Economic Operator.Learn more at: finsa.net

