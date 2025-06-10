Grieving Families Unite to Demand Justice: New Fentanyl Victims Fund Seeks Voice in Distribution of Seized Cartel Money

Fentanyl Victims Fund

Grassroots Initiative Brings Together Families Shattered by Fentanyl Crisis to Fight for Compensation from Hundreds of Millions in Seized Assets

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fentanyl Victims Fund ("FVF") was announced today as a grassroots initiative, uniting families devastated by fentanyl poisoning deaths through a national petition. Affected families are demanding compensation from hundreds of millions of dollars seized from Mexican cartels by the U.S. government. FVF will provide a unified voice for bereaved family members who (a) lost a family member to illicit fentanyl poisoning and/or (b) suffered financial hardship as a direct result of a loved one's fentanyl poisoning death.FVF advocates for direct compensation for next-of-kin family members from assets seized from Mexican cartels. The Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación manufacture illicit fentanyl and counterfeit pills knowing they poison and kill users.Illicit fentanyl has become the number one cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. More than 20 high school students are poisoned every week. The U.S. government has seized hundreds of millions of dollars from the cartels, yet families who have lost everything receive no voice in how these funds are distributed. Many families face debt from addiction treatment, lost income, medical debt, funeral costs, and often financial ruin following the sudden death of a loved one to fentanyl poisoning."Our children didn't choose to die, but the cartels chose to make these drugs knowing they would kill," said April Babcock, founder of Lost Voices of Fentanyl . Her son Austen, at 25 years of age, was one of the victims. "One unified voice carries more weight than scattered individual pleas. Together, we demand justice for our kids and compensation for the devastation left behind."Mark Murphy, who lost his daughter Lizzie when she was 21 said, "I've met many parents like me. Often financial ruin follows the sudden death of a loved one to fentanyl poisoning. The dual crisis of devastating grief and financial hardship leaves families with nowhere to turn.”The primary goal of FVF is securing families a "seat at the table" in determining how hundreds of millions in seized funds are allocated. The group will look at pursuing compensation from other international domestic criminal organizations. The petition represents the first step of seeking compensation from seized cartel assets. United Against Fentanyl , a national advocacy group, has been asked to convene and administrate FVF on behalf of affected families. "UAF's mission is to spearhead innovative, bold, and effective initiatives," emphasized Paul Martin, its founder and CEO. "I work with these parents nationwide. They are my heroes. No initiative is more crucial to me than those which give family members, especially bereaved parents, not just a voice, but justice."The FVF petition is open to family members who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. All concerned citizens are invited to sign the petition and support the cause. Family members may choose to participate actively in advocacy efforts or remain passive supporters while the Fund pursues compensation on their behalf.About United Against FentanylUnited Against Fentanyl is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that preserves and protects humanity with a focus on combating the fentanyl/synthetic drug crisis. Its mission is to interrupt the use of illicit fentanyl through innovative, bold, and effective initiatives. This includes its inaugural Walk for Lives campaign to be led by bereaved parents in cities across the nation on September 20.About the Fentanyl Victims FundThe Fentanyl Victims Fund is a grassroots initiative pursuing justice, accountability, and financial relief for families who have lost loved ones to illicit fentanyl poisoning from assets seized from Mexican cartels and other criminal entities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.