Michigan Native Michelle S. Morris Publishes Debut Novel Comes Around

Author Michelle S. Morris Comes Around by Michelle S. Morris

A Journey of Resilience, Self-Discovery, and the Enduring Power of Home

WEST BRANCH, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comes Around, the first fiction book from former White House staffer and corporate communications executive and strategist Michelle S. Morris, is now available, providing readers with a strong, deeply emotional tale of coming home, claiming back self, and finding our way through the tangled threads that bind us. Morris is a Michigan native and graduate of Albion College and their Gerald R. Ford Institute for Public Service.In rural Michigan, Comes Around introduces Halley McCarthy, a once high-profile woman executive who's returned to her hometown after the startup for which she works implodes, her career is left in ruins, and her ex-fiancé is in the wind. While she wants to hide, her multi-generational family and their motorcycle club dynasty have other ideas. They investigate and protect when the trouble follows her across country and betrayal hits close to home. Long ago tragedy, her company’s woes, and her current predicament are all intertwined. What she finds is not what she expects, and her long-held views are challenged.With the journalist's eye and the narrative heart of a storyteller, Morris brings authenticity to each page. The power of the story comes from its realistic foundation of flawed characters struggling to make it and form meaningful connection.“I’ve written stories my entire life,” says Morris. “This novel – as well as the others soon to come and those still as voices in my head – has been years in the making, shaped by people I’ve met and everything I’ve experienced: love, loss, motherhood, global travel, and the constant balancing act of ambition and duty. I think people are looking for hope – I know I am – so that’s what I write, with resilient characters and a good deal of suspense to keep it interesting.”Morris’s professional background is as impressive as it is varied. She began her career in Washington, D.C., at the White House, worked in journalism, and then led corporate and executive communications for global corporations, all while raising triplets and caring for her late husband, who passed after a decade-long battle with a brain tumor.Now, she turns the page to a new act – one centered on storytelling, connection, and creative legacy.About the Author:Michelle S. Morris is a prolific author who has always written for a living. Her background includes politics, journalism, and corporate communications. She currently focuses on fiction with substance that is accessible and relates to real-world emotion, resilience, and optimism. Comes Around is her debut novel, with additional books already in development.For more about the author, visit her website Where to Find the Book:Comes Around can be found at online bookseller Amazon and some independent bookstores.For Interviews, More Information, or Speaker Requests, Contact:

