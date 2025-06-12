Unforgettable Forgottonia Hosts Heritage Days Festival and the World's Largest Monopoly Game: Macombopoly

Heritage Days 2025 Poster

Experience an extended weekend of live music, local flavor, family fun, and the World’s Largest Monopoly game during Macomb’s Heritage Days Festival.

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no better time to explore Macomb, Illinois—affectionately known as Unforgettable Forgottonia —than during its biggest annual summer celebration: the 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival , happening June 26–29, 2025. This free, family-friendly event transforms Macomb’s historic downtown into a hub of music, food, fun, and local pride—making it the perfect opportunity to discover all this small-town gem has to offer.From walking through history and playing the World’s Largest Monopoly game to enjoying live music, art, and local eats, Macomb offers an unforgettable experience year-round, but Heritage Days is the perfect time to plan your visit.At the heart of Macomb’s growing tourism scene is Macombopoly, a massive, 170,000-square-foot Monopoly-style game board permanently installed on the downtown courthouse square. A tribute to Macomb native and Monopoly inventor Lizzie Magie, the game is free, open 24/7, and powered by a mobile app that guides players through interactive challenges, animated historic characters, trivia, and real prizes.Macomb’s rich history extends even further - it’s the birthplace of famed jazz artist and progenitor of Rock & Roll “Big” Al Sears and hometown to the Civil Rights hero Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian. Additionally, Macomb is recognized by the U.S. National Park Service as both a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Area and also an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. The city hosts a Looking For Lincoln Tour, which includes the world’s only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument—a 16-foot-tall 3D-printed bust of Lincoln, complete with real flowering whiskers.Beyond Macombopoly and Unforgettable Forgottonia’s other historical attractions, Macomb offers a host of other local treasures. Enjoy the region’s culinary delights along the Tenderloin Trail, which showcases Macomb’s signature crispy Breaded Pork Tenderloin and open-faced Horseshoe sandwiches, sip local beverages and enjoy live music at The Wine Sellers, or explore the Macomb Mural Project, an emblem of the city’s vibrant art scene. For outdoor enthusiasts, Macomb offers endless recreations, from hiking, kayaking, and biking at Argyle Lake State Park and Spring Lake Park to exploring the nation’s only seven-circuit Prairie Labyrinth.Celebrate Heritage, Music, Food, and Fun—June 26–29, 2025The Macomb Heritage Days Committee and Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia are proud and excited to announce the details for Macomb Heritage Days 2025. From June 26-29, Macomb will come alive with sights, sounds, and flavors in its historic downtown, Chandler Park, and Municipal Airport. Whether you’re drawn to visit Macomb to play the world’s largest Monopoly-style game, Macombopoly, or simply looking for a weekend of family fun, Heritage Days is the perfect time to visit Unforgettable Forgottonia.This year’s Heritage Days Festival boasts a powerful and eclectic concert lineup, including the historic Macomb Municipal Band (173 years strong), uptempo rockabilly from Mississippi Dogfish, pop-soul from The Imperial Sound, Modern Country and Americana from Chicago’s Rachel Drew, Modern Soul and R&B from Austin’s Tomar & The FCs, South Side blues and Nashville Americana from Nathan Graham, country vocals from Sarah Jean Stevens, and a high-energy finale with the alternative rock sound of The Melismatics featuring Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum.Food lovers can enjoy popular new food trucks like Bucher Boys BBQ, Cousins Maine Lobster, Hillbilly Haven, and Twisted Pasta, while kids and adults alike will enjoy games, contests, carnival rides, a classic car show, the annual Heritage Days Parade, and more—all for free.“The all-volunteer Heritage Days Committee works hard all year to create a top-tier experience for Macomb, McDonough County, and all of Forgottonia,” said Festival Co-Chair Jock Hedblade. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and we can’t wait to share it with visitors from near and far.”So whether you’re in Macomb to dive into history, chase adventure, explore local flavors, or just enjoy the rhythm of a vibrant summer festival—Unforgettable Forgottonia is ready to welcome you.Plan your visit now at www.visitforgottonia.com or www.MacombHeritageDays.com Follow “ Heritage Days – Macomb, IL ” on Facebook for updates.

