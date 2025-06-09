State Director & Chair Positions Confirmed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of director and chair positions in New York State government. Joshua Norkin today was confirmed by the New York State Senate to serve as Director of the Authorities Budget Office. Additionally, Jessica García was confirmed by the New York State Senate today to serve as Chair of the Cannabis Control Board.

“New Yorkers deserve the best and the brightest individuals serving them, working to make New York safer, more affordable and more liveable — these two individuals will do just that,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration remains laser focused on ensuring experienced individuals are serving at every level of government, delivering for families statewide.”

About Director Joshua Norkin

Joshua Norkin was confirmed by the New York State Senate on June 9 to serve as Director of the Authorities Budget Office. Joshua Norkin previously served as Assistant Counsel to the Governor before being promoted to Deputy Counsel to the Governor in 2022, and Senior Advisor to the Governor in 2024. As Deputy Counsel to the Governor, Joshua oversaw the introduction, negotiation, and disposition of all legislation on behalf of the Executive Chamber.

Mr. Norkin has practiced law in both the nonprofit and private sectors since 2008. Joshua Norkin earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

About Chair Jessica García

Jessica García was confirmed by the New York State Senate on June 9 to serve as Chair of the Cannabis Control Board. Jessica García has served as a board member on the Cannabis Control Board since 2021.

Jessica García is Assistant to the President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), a national labor union representing workers along the food supply chain, as well as workers in non-food retail and healthcare. She previously served as Deputy Political Director for the RWDSU, where she worked to advance the union's legislative and political agendas. Additionally, Jessica García currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health and a member of the Safe Passage Project. In 2021, she was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Labor to serve on the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH). Jessica García earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Harvard University and Master of Social Work from the Hunter College School of Social Work.