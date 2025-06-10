Vistrada Named vCISO Partner by The Workloop to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Healthcare, Utilities, and Travel

VISTRADA NAMED vCISO PARTNER BY THE WORKLOOP

Vistrada to provide vCISO services as The Workloop scales secure operations in healthcare, utilities, and travel sectors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workloop, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and back-office operations solutions, has appointed Vistrada as its official Virtual Chief Information Security Officer ( vCISO ) partner. Vistrada, a trusted name in vCISO services, risk management, and technology strategy consulting, will provide ongoing cybersecurity oversight as The Workloop expands across highly regulated industries, including healthcare, utilities, and travel.This partnership signals a new chapter in The Workloop's expansion into enterprise sectors, including healthcare, utilities, and travel, where data protection, regulatory compliance, and cyber risk mitigation are top priorities. With Vistrada's deep expertise in cybersecurity program development, third-party risk management, and incident response planning, The Workloop is equipped to deliver not just operational excellence but secure and compliant digital services that meet the rigorous demands of large-scale clients."Security isn’t just an IT function — it’s a trust function," said Stephen Copage, Founder & CEO of The Workloop. "As we scale to support some of the most complex operations in the U.S., Vistrada gives us a seasoned partner in cybersecurity oversight to safeguard our clients, their data, and their customers.""The Workloop’s focus on operational excellence and client outcomes aligns with Vistrada’s mission to enable secure growth," added Robert Reid, Managing Partner at Vistrada. "We’re excited to help them build with confidence as they expand their enterprise reach."Key Cybersecurity Capabilities Provided by Vistrada:The partnership ensures that enterprise clients leveraging The Workloop’s services benefit from:• Full-spectrum virtual CISO (vCISO) services• Customized cybersecurity frameworks aligned with NIST, HIPAA, and SOC 2 standards• Scalable risk and compliance programs• Continuous security posture improvement and oversightBy integrating Vistrada's proven cybersecurity strategies into The Workloop’s cloud-based CX and operational infrastructure, the companies are setting a new benchmark for secure, compliant digital transformation, ensuring enterprise clients meet evolving regulatory and risk management demands.About The WorkloopThe Workloop empowers businesses with scalable, flexible customer experience and back-office solutions. With a deep commitment to operational excellence, The Workloop helps high-growth and enterprise clients deliver superior outcomes across diverse industries.About VistradaVistrada provides strategic advisory and execution services in cybersecurity, risk management, and IT transformation. With a strong focus on enabling secure growth, Vistrada serves as a trusted vCISO partner to organizations across regulated and mission-critical sectors. Vistrada maintains offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; Albany, NY; Chicago, IL; and Miami, FL.For more information, go to www.vistrada.com

