Fasoo Highlights AI Data Infrastructure and Data Security Platform at Gartner 2025 NA Security & Risk Management Summit

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, today announced its successful participation in the Gartner 2025 NA Security & Risk Management Summit, held June 9-11, 2025, at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, MD.

During the event, Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO & COO at Fasoo, delivered an insightful session titled "Fueling AI with the Right Data: Quality, Quantity, and Security." The session addressed the critical intersection of data security and the burgeoning adoption of Artificial Intelligence within enterprises.

Arden's presentation underscored the importance of preparing and curating AI-ready data through content virtualization technology, assuring the quality, quantity, and security of unstructured data. He delved into the challenges organizations face in managing increasing volumes of unstructured and sensitive data while striving to ensure the trustworthiness, compliance, and security necessary for successful AI initiatives.

Attendees gained valuable insights into how an advanced data security platform can establish the groundwork for an AI-ready data infrastructure and governance. Arden explained the importance of aligning data protection, management, and visibility with the core requirements for AI success. The session highlighted strategies for organizations to unlock the full potential of AI in a secure and responsible manner.

"The rush to adopt AI presents incredible opportunities, but it also amplifies the risks associated with unprotected data," said Ron Arden. "Our session at Gartner highlighted the critical need for a comprehensive data security strategy to serve as the foundation for successful and secure AI deployments. It's about empowering innovation without compromising security or compliance."

Fasoo's presence at the Gartner 2025 NA Security & Risk Management Summit further solidified its commitment to providing next-generation advanced data security solutions that empower organizations to embrace innovation, governance, and AI.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo is a global leader in data-centric security, providing solutions that protect, control, and securely share critical business information. With a focus on unstructured data security, privacy, and compliance, Fasoo helps organizations safeguard sensitive data across various environments. Through innovative encryption, access control, and intelligent monitoring, Fasoo empowers businesses to manage data securely while maintaining productivity in an increasingly digital world.

