Everscore Launches Innovative Shoppable Video Social Commerce Platform for Restricted Industries on the Fediverse

Empowering Creators to Grow Their Audience and Monetize Content in Restricted Industries

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everscore, a pioneer in video-first social commerce for restricted industries, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Everscore Creator Platform, designed to empower influencers and content creators in restricted industries to monetize their content on an algorithm-free, secure, Web3 decentralized social platform powered by the Fediverse.The new offering allows creators to build personalized, digital storefronts that seamlessly integrate with the Fediverse—a network of interconnected, decentralized social platforms that promote privacy, autonomy, and censorship resistance. This innovation opens up new revenue streams for creators operating in industries such as cannabis, CBD, wellness, and other regulated markets, where traditional social media and e-commerce platforms often impose strict limitations.A Game-Changer for Restricted MarketsWe believe creators are the future of marketing. Storytelling is more important than ever and creators are the conduit for that continuous conversation with consumers. A recent study found that Gen Z trusts creators 3x more than ads and 92% have purchased products recommended by a creator.However, monetizing content in restricted industries has long been a challenge due to social media platform restrictions, payment processing hurdles, and strict advertising policies. Everscore’s Creator Platform bridges this gap by offering creators a personalized digital storefront that operates independently of traditional social media platforms and gives creators a way to collaborate with exciting brands and build a thriving media business. Built on the Fediverse, it ensures:✅ Greater Autonomy: Creators have full control over their content, branding, and audience engagement without fear of shadow ban or cancellation.✅ Seamless Monetization: Affiliate sales, brand collaborations, and subscription models.✅ Community stability: Maximum opportunity in a censorship-resistant environment.“We built this platform to give creators and brands in restricted industries the freedom to thrive and benefit from access to the same social commerce capabilities used in traditional industries,” said Jeff Sampson, CEO and co-founder of Everscore. “By leveraging the power of the Fediverse, we’re ensuring that creators can connect with their audiences, monetize their expertise, and build their brands without limitations.”“Like too many creators in our industry, I have lost several hundred thousand followers on traditional social media sites that did not approve of our industry, products, and content.” said Penny Lane, the lead creator on the Everscore Creator Platform.Empowering a New Wave of CreatorsEverscore’s new solution is poised to radically increase access and revolutionize how creators in restricted industries monetize content and connect with their communities. By eliminating barriers to entry and creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives, Everscore is setting a new standard for creator-driven, personalized social commerce in restricted spaces.Network of Licensed Retail PartnersEverscore does not own or operate licensed retail locations. We enter into exclusive agreements with licensed retailers and delivery services for all orders through creators in the service area surrounding their location. Our first market is New York with more states expected by the end of 2025. This gives our creators the confidence to have quality products broadly available everywhere they have an audience."Everscore’s platform is significant and timely, especially as our industry navigates the arcane, ever-changing, and selective restrictions and enforcement from the major social media platforms in regards to cannabis content and promotion. We think the NYC market is uniquely positioned to model this innovation for the rest of the industry." said Cedric Watkins, CEO of Society House, a Brooklyn-based cannabis retailer."Creator-driven shopping is a very exciting proposition, particularly for a complicated category such as cannabis. With new consumers coming into the category daily, a creator can guide new users, reduce confusion and help new users find their new favorite products. We are very excited to see how Everscore will leverage this model for consumers and retailers" said Bryant Ison, chief marketing officer for Planet 13 a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida.Availability and Next StepsCreators and influencers interested in joining this groundbreaking platform can learn more and sign up at https://creators.everscore.com Licensed retailers in adult-use states interested in receiving orders in their area on Everscore’s Creator Platform can register by sending an email to retailers@everscore.com

