New in OctoProctor v5.4.0: 159% database performance increase, 50% faster equipment checks, and more

OctoProctor statistics highlighted: 1,000,000+ online proctored tests each year 8,000+ simultaneous test takers supported 200+ clients worldwide 70+ product releases 30+ integrations

Boosts in speed, reliability, and accessibility—OctoProctor v5.4.0 delivers faster onboarding, smarter admin tools, and improved performance.

We’re continuously evolving OctoProctor based on customer feedback and own R&D. Each release — and we’ve done 70+ already — is part of our commitment to making assessments more intuitive & scalable.” — Anton Skshidlevsky, CTO & Founder, OctoProctor

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OctoProctor, the science-based remote proctoring platform , has released version 5.4.0. With this update, OctoProctor brings a host of improvements designed to enhance speed, usability, and session reliability for organizations running high-stakes exams at scale.This platform release focuses on both visible and behind-the-scenes enhancements — from significantly faster equipment checks to more responsive video communication and a cleaner, more accessible interface. As always, OctoProctor continues to prioritize test-taker and proctor experience, along with admin ease of use.Highlights from v5.4.01. Smoother sessions at scaleOptimized database performance (159% higher as compared to the previous release) leads to improved real-time video and communication infrastructure and ensures stable, low-latency experiences for proctors and test takers — even during high-volume exam periods.2. Faster onboarding for test takersEquipment checks are now 50% faster, minimizing delays and reducing friction at the start of each session.3. More reliable identity verificationIncreased database performance also results in enhanced facial recognition performance supporting large-scale assessments without sacrificing accuracy or speed.4. Stronger data integrity and session safetyA new visual indicator ensures all session data is saved before termination — protecting against data loss and supporting accurate usage tracking.5. Better tools for proctorsProctors using limited-mode chat can now flag incident messages, making it easier to review sessions and manage high volumes with greater clarity.6. Clearer communication for global usersWe’ve refined our Spanish localization to ensure more natural, accurate phrasing across the platform. This enhances comprehension, professionalism, and trust for Spanish-speaking test takers, proctors, and administrators—reinforcing our commitment to accessible, inclusive assessment experiences worldwide.7. A more accessible interfaceInterface updates improve readability and usability for all users, including those with accessibility needs — making sessions more intuitive and stress-free.8. Modern visuals with full branding flexibilityThe refreshed WebSDK aligns with OctoProctor’s visual identity for improved clarity and trust, while still allowing white-label clients to fully customize the experience.We’ve put together a blog post that breaks down what’s new in OctoProctor v5.4.0 , how it all works, and why it matters for your remote assessments. Want to see OctoProctor in action? Book a live walkthrough with our team.OctoProctor v5.4.0 is now live for all customers using the cloud version. If you're running OctoProctor on-premise, we highly encourage upgrading to v5.4.0 to take full advantage of the latest improvements. Beyond a smoother, smarter experience for proctors and test takers, this release introduces enhanced tools for test managers — including license key previews and automatic validation to help avoid setup errors, thus minimizing your admin overhead.What’s more, our optimized database performance doesn’t just improve stability — it also reduces server load, which can lead to lower hosting costs for on-prem deployments. Your current version will continue to function reliably, but upgrading ensures you're getting the best of what OctoProctor has to offer. Need a hand? Our customer success team is ready to support your update — just reach out at support@octoproctor.com.

How to take online exams with OctoProctor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.