Grace Vandecruze to Speak at the 28th Annual Wharton Leadership Conference

Vandecruze, a Wharton School alumna, joins professionals, students and alumni to explore what leadership looks like in 2025 and beyond.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Vandecruze, managing director of strategic advisory firm, Grace Global Capital , LLC, will speak at the 28th Annual Wharton Leadership Conference at the University of Pennsylvania . Her fireside chat, “Mountaineering Principles for Navigating Business Uncertainty,” will explore how lessons learned from scaling the world’s most challenging peaks can translate into bold, effective business leadership. The session will be moderated by Michael Useem, faculty director at the Wharton School.“When you’re scaling a mountain, every step is a critical decision—it truly is a matter of success or failure,” said Vandecruze. “The same is true in business, especially in uncertain times such as these. Leading through complexity requires clear-eyed vision, discipline and the ability to make informed decisions when the terrain gets tough.”The Wharton Leadership Conference, taking place June 18, brings together top executives and innovators to share leadership insights with professionals from across a range of industries.Attendees will have access to unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders offering actionable takeaways for identifying and maintaining stability in an ever-changing world.Vandecruze, a Wharton School alumna, will lead a powerful exploration of what it means to lead at the edge of change. The discussion will reveal how micro-adjustments, strategic pivots and bold vision can enable leaders to build businesses that flourish regardless of situational constraints as well as the variations and cycles of the global economy.For more information about Grace Global Capital, LLC please visit https://www.graceglobalcapital.com/ About Grace Global Capital, LLCSince 2006, Grace Global Capital, LLC has provided M&A financial advisory, restructuring and valuation to insurance companies and financial regulators. Through extensive experience well suited to the wide range of potential transactions in the current dynamic and complex market environment, our clients trust us to fulfill their financial needs. For more information about Grace Global Capital, LLC please visit https://www.graceglobalcapital.com/

