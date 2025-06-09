Governor Moore Announces Nation’s First-Ever Public Procurement Apprenticeship Program

November 22, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced the Maryland Department of General Services launch of the Future of Procurement Apprenticeship pilot program. As the nation’s first public procurement apprenticeship initiative, the program positions Maryland as a procurement and workforce development innovator, fostering economic growth both by making Maryland more competitive and the state that serves.



“I took an unconventional path from school to the workforce. As governor, I want to make sure that all Marylanders can access work, wages, and wealth, no matter the shape or structure of their journey,” said Gov. Moore. “As we close out National Apprenticeship Week, our administration is proud to make history once again, with this pace-setting program that will grow opportunity for our entire state. Together, we are leaving no one behind.”

The program focuses on setting students up for success by providing a structured pathway that equips participants with essential skills for meaningful careers in public service. Participants will receive comprehensive educational instruction through a procurement-related associate degree from a Maryland community college and participation in state procurement certification programs, including the first-tier Certified Maryland Procurement Associate program and the Certified Maryland Procurement Officer program.

“As the first public procurement apprenticeship program in the nation, Maryland proudly serves as the flagship for establishing a strong foundation for future expansion and the potential to enrich our country’s workforce significantly,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “In partnership, we’re building a legacy that empowers future generations of public service.”

By investing in apprenticeship programs, the Department of General Services not only will grow a dedicated pipeline of skilled professionals, but also foster commitment to service among participants, attracting and cultivating talent specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of public procurement in Maryland. By training professionals from the ground up, the department will instill foundational knowledge and best practices from day one, enhancing workforce development by equipping participants with the specialized skills needed in today’s dynamic labor market.

“We are grateful for the strong collaboration between the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, and our own team in developing comprehensive program standards and creating dedicated apprenticeship positions within the State’s executive branch,” said Maryland Chief Procurement Officer Wallace Sermons II. “This partnership reflects the power of working together toward bold initiatives that not only enhance workforce development but also deliver lasting value to all Marylanders. When we unite our efforts, we create opportunities that drive progress and provide a significant return on investment for our communities.”

The program was made possible through a memorandum of understanding with the National Association of State Procurement Officials. Upon completion, program participants will be prepared and qualified to apply for Procurement Officer I positions across state government.

“NASPO is thrilled to partner with the State of Maryland on the Future of Procurement Apprenticeship Pilot,” said National Association of State Procurement Officials Director of Procurement Talent Development Daniel May. “Maryland’s leadership in championing innovative workforce development initiatives demonstrates a strong commitment to public service excellence. This program reflects NASPO’s vision of elevating public procurement as a dynamic and impactful career path and further harnesses Maryland’s vision of empowering its workforce through apprenticeship career paths. Together, we are shaping the next generation of skilled professionals who will bring innovation, efficiency, and excellence to the field.”

For more information about the Future of Procurement Apprenticeship, visit procurement.maryland.gov.