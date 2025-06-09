Grow Greenie Secures Second U.S. Utility Patent, Marking Major Innovation Milestone

Multi-Venturi Injectors by Grow Greenie

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Greenie, an innovator in mixing and oxygenation technologies, announced that it has been granted a second patent by the USPTO for its groundbreaking multi-venturi injectors. The MicroBubbler for injecting microbubbles, and the MacroMixer utilized to inject oxygen, ozone, or air into a water source.The MicroBubbler patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,701,625) covers a novel multi-venturi injector design specifically engineered for generating microbubbles and enhancing gas-liquid transfer in applications such as ozone injection, water purification, and advanced oxidation. This breakthrough method increases dissolved oxygen levels more efficiently while significantly reducing system noise and maintenance demands.The MacroMixer patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,010,958) protects the design of a high-capacity multi-venturi system optimized for fluid mixing and aeration in larger-scale environments such as ponds, reservoirs, wastewater systems, and aquaculture. Unlike traditional single venturi designs that cause significant pressure loss at the outlet, the MacroMixer increases suction rates while maintaining a much higher outflow pressure and flow rate. This allows for stronger vacuum performance and more efficient fluid movement—without the need for complex accessories or energy-intensive equipment. The result is a powerful yet simplified solution that delivers superior mixing and oxygenation performance across demanding applications.These patents highlight Grow Greenie's contributions to modern venturi engineering and its role in advancing fluid treatment innovation. “Securing two U.S. utility patents is an exciting step for us,” said Gideon Vandegrift, inventor and founder of Grow Greenie. “It’s a validation of the multi-venturi design and its potential to change how we think about fluid mixing and gas injection.”Grow Greenie’s patented Multi-Venturi technology, featured in both the MicroBubbler and MacroMixer product lines, delivers a substantial competitive advantage over traditional single-venturi systems. These devices are designed to offer increased efficiency, lower energy consumption, reduced noise, and minimal maintenance, potentially offering a new solution for fluid mixing and aeration across various industries.The MicroBubbler and MacroMixer directly address critical inefficiencies in current aeration and gas injection systems. With the global demand for improved water treatment and oxygenation technologies on the rise, these innovations are positioned to capture significant market share and open new revenue opportunities in both industrial and environmental sectors, including wastewater, aquaculture, agriculture, and beyond.These granted utility patents not only validate the uniqueness and effectiveness of Grow Greenie’s multi-venturi design—it also fortifies the company’s IP portfolio, establishing a meaningful barrier to entry for potential competitors in the space.Looking ahead, Grow Greenie plans to accelerate commercialization of its patented technology, continue expanding its product offerings, and explore strategic licensing opportunities to bring the benefits of multi-venturi innovation to broader markets worldwide.About Grow GreenieGrow Greenie is a family-owned and operated company based in Sarasota, Florida. We specialize in advanced venturi injector technology for fluid mixing, gas injection, and water oxygenation. With patented multi-venturi designs that outperform traditional systems in efficiency, noise reduction, and flow performance, Grow Greenie serves industries including aquaculture, water treatment, agriculture, and environmental management.All products are proudly designed and manufactured in the USA using premium domestic materials. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer service, Grow Greenie continues to lead the way in reimagining water system performance with accessible, high-impact solutions.To learn more, visit growgreenie.com or follow Grow Greenie on social media.

