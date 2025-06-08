Breaking the link between homelessness and suicide

Content warning: This article addresses suicide, so reader caution is advised. If you are a Veteran in crisis, dial 988 and press 1 to reach our Veterans Crisis Line.

There’s rarely a single reason why a Veteran attempts suicide. Instead, it’s often the result of many overlapping risk factors.

Homelessness is one of those factors. In 2022, among Veterans using VA health care, the risk of suicide was 110% higher for Veterans who had experienced homelessness than for those who hadn’t. For Veterans involved with the justice system, the risk was even greater.

That’s why ending Veteran homelessness isn’t just about housing. It’s about saving lives.

‘I hated myself’

Army Veteran Lonnie Conerly is here today because VA gave him the help he needed.

Conerly once held top-secret clearance and was trusted to test nuclear weapons. But for years after leaving military service, he battled bipolar disorder, drug addiction, homelessness and incarceration. Eventually, he felt so worthless that he tried to take his own life four times.

“I slashed my wrists, took a bunch of pills, turned all the gas jets on, waited until the house filled up with gas and lit a cigarette,” said Conerly. “I took 20 sleeping pills, woke up, and was pissed off because I woke up. My life sucked. I hated myself.”

Then he connected with VA. With treatment, housing and support, Conerly was able to get sober, strengthen relationships with his family and begin working in the Houston VA vocational rehabilitation program.

Bringing hope

Like Conerly, many Veterans who are homeless and have had issues with the law begin to question their self-worth, how they fit in and whether they are a burden to friends, family and society.

VA provides services to help Veterans overcome these feelings, including mental health care, physical health care, substance use treatment and employment services. VA’s Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams are able to provide the kind of personally-tailored services that Conerly received to address all the factors contributing to homelessness.

