Veteran Resources: Events of the week June 9, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National:
June 11, 2025, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Online: 5th Annual Housing Symposium
June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Tackling Safety Together: Safety Planning Intervention – Online
June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
June 11, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with The Kinetic Group
June 11, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
June 12, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online
June 12, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Networking Event
June 12, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veterans Virtual Town Hall
June 13, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Coffee Chat – Online
June 17, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Virtual Chat with VA Center for Faith Director”
June 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Kentucky Monthly Virtual Job Fair
June 18, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
Alabama
June 17, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz
June 16, 2025, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. PT, Redwood City, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Redwood City
June 18, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT, Morgan Hill, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Morgan Hill
June 18, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz
Colorado
No events listed for this week
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
June 12, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
June 12, 2025, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Orlando, FL: Salute to Sister in Service – Orlando, FL
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
June 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
June 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Crestwood, IL
June 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Des Plaines, IL: Rally Point Des Plaines
Indiana
June 13, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Indianapolis, IN: U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
No events listed for this week
Kentucky
No events listed for this week
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
June 12, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
June 17, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Houghton, MI: Vet Fest 2025
June 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Mt. Morris, MI: EmpowerMENt Health & Wellness Fair
June 14, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: Genesee County Armed Forces Resource Rally
Minnesota
June 12, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Minneapolis, MN: Saluting Women Veterans
June 12, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, St. Paul, MN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – St. Paul, MN
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
June 12, 2025, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET, St. Louis, MO: Women of Valor Great St. Louis Honor Flight
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
June 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT, Kirtland AFB, NM: Kirtland AFB Hiring Event
June 13, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT, Dallas, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Los Lunas, NM
New York
No events listed for this week
North Carolina
June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Fayetteville, NC: Community Blueprint Meeting
June 18, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Fayetteville, NC: VA.gov Registration Event
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
June 12, 2025, 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Dublin, OH: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Dublin, OH
June 13, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Georgetown, OH: Brightview 5 year Anniversary
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
June 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ridgeland, SC: Jasper County Vetearn Affairs VHA Enrollment Event
June 13, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Austin, TX: Monthly Benefits Clinic-Austin, TX
June 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Killeen, TX: Mobile Food Pantry – Killeen
June 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, Lubbock, TX: Women’s Health Conference
June 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Mansfield, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Mansfield, TX
June 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT, Austin, TX: Veteran Job & Resource Fair
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
June 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
June 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
June 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
June 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
June 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
No events listed for this week
Wisconsin
June 12, 2025, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Wausau, WI: Wausau WI- Veterans Town Hall and Expo
June 12, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Middleton, WI: Women Veterans Recognition Day
June 17, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Milwaukee, WI: Boots to Business Reboot
June 18, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Dementia Awareness Event
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more events online.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.