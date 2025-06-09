Veteran Resources: Events of the week June 9, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National:

June 11, 2025, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Online: 5th Annual Housing Symposium

June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Tackling Safety Together: Safety Planning Intervention – Online

June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

June 11, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with The Kinetic Group

June 11, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

June 12, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online

June 12, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Networking Event

June 12, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veterans Virtual Town Hall

June 13, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Coffee Chat – Online

June 17, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Virtual Chat with VA Center for Faith Director”

June 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Kentucky Monthly Virtual Job Fair

June 18, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

Alabama

June 17, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz

June 16, 2025, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. PT, Redwood City, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Redwood City

June 18, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT, Morgan Hill, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Morgan Hill

June 18, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz

Colorado

No events listed for this week

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

June 12, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

June 12, 2025, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Orlando, FL: Salute to Sister in Service – Orlando, FL

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

June 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

June 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Crestwood, IL

June 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Des Plaines, IL: Rally Point Des Plaines

Indiana

June 13, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Indianapolis, IN: U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

No events listed for this week

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

June 12, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

June 17, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Houghton, MI: Vet Fest 2025

June 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Mt. Morris, MI: EmpowerMENt Health & Wellness Fair

June 14, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: Genesee County Armed Forces Resource Rally

Minnesota

June 12, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Minneapolis, MN: Saluting Women Veterans

June 12, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, St. Paul, MN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – St. Paul, MN

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

June 12, 2025, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET, St. Louis, MO: Women of Valor Great St. Louis Honor Flight

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

June 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT, Kirtland AFB, NM: Kirtland AFB Hiring Event

June 13, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT, Dallas, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Los Lunas, NM

New York

No events listed for this week

North Carolina

June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Fayetteville, NC: Community Blueprint Meeting

June 18, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Fayetteville, NC: VA.gov Registration Event

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

June 12, 2025, 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Dublin, OH: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Dublin, OH

June 13, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Georgetown, OH: Brightview 5 year Anniversary

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

June 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ridgeland, SC: Jasper County Vetearn Affairs VHA Enrollment Event

June 13, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Austin, TX: Monthly Benefits Clinic-Austin, TX

June 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Killeen, TX: Mobile Food Pantry – Killeen

June 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, Lubbock, TX: Women’s Health Conference

June 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Mansfield, TX: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Mansfield, TX

June 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT, Austin, TX: Veteran Job & Resource Fair

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

June 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

June 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

June 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

June 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

June 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

No events listed for this week

Wisconsin

June 12, 2025, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Wausau, WI: Wausau WI- Veterans Town Hall and Expo

June 12, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Middleton, WI: Women Veterans Recognition Day

June 17, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Milwaukee, WI: Boots to Business Reboot

June 18, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Tomah, WI: Dementia Awareness Event

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

