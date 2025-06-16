Covering Central Florida Navigator Services Transitions to Covering Florida Effective August 1, 2025

Covering Central Florida Navigators Covering Central Florida Happy Family in Florida

Continued Support and Services for Central Florida Residents Through Covering Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covering Central Florida , operated by the Primary Care Access Network (PCAN) , has announced that it will formally close its Navigator Project on August 1, 2025, transitioning its services to Covering Florida . Despite this closure, community members can continue to receive support enrolling in health insurance through Covering Florida, the state's designated Navigator program, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential healthcare enrollment assistance.Over the past 12 years, Covering Central Florida Navigators have provided critical support to tens of thousands of individuals and families across Central Florida, helping them navigate the complexities of the Health Insurance Marketplace. From enrolling first-time users to assisting individuals with specialized healthcare needs, the Navigators have been instrumental in improving health coverage and reducing the uninsured rate in the region."This transition is a result of significant cuts to funding at the national level for Navigator programs, which directly impacted our ability to sustain the Covering Central Florida initiative," said PCAN leadership. "Though this decision was difficult, we are deeply proud of the accomplishments we achieved in partnership with our community."Covering Central Florida, notably provided in-person, one-on-one assistance tailored to meet the needs of underserved populations. This personalized support significantly contributed to increased health insurance coverage rates across Central Florida communities, especially during critical times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Impressively, the program achieved some of the highest enrollment numbers nationally, consistently ranking among the top regions in the country for marketplace enrollment.Key achievements of Covering Central Florida include providing multilingual assistance directly to underserved populations, reducing the regional uninsured rate through education and community outreach, ensuring continuous access to healthcare during emergencies, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, and building robust partnerships with healthcare providers, hospitals, food banks, and community organizations to maximize outreach.Covering Florida, operated by the University of South Florida (USF), will seamlessly assume responsibility for Navigator services in the Central Florida region. Residents needing assistance with health insurance enrollment and Marketplace navigation can confidently reach out to Covering Florida at 877-816-9115 or coveringflorida.org."Our primary goal during this transition is to ensure that everyone who has relied on Covering Central Florida Navigators will continue to have uninterrupted support," PCAN leadership emphasized. "We encourage all residents to connect with Covering Florida for continued assistance."Covering Florida provides the same high-quality, personalized assistance Central Florida residents have come to expect, offering comprehensive services to help individuals and families navigate their health insurance options.For more information or to access support, please visit coveringflorida.org or call 877-813-9115. Community members can rely on Covering Florida for ongoing Navigator services and guidance, continuing the important work initiated by Covering Central Florida.For any questions regarding the transition, community partners and residents are encouraged to reach out directly to Covering Florida through the website provided.

