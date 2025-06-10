For the People Who Make Communities Work: Hush and CUSO Edge Announce ACE25 Partnership

This alliance brings elite digital privacy to credit unions committed to defending their members and mission

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 MCUL Advocacy Conference & Expo (ACE25) in Grand Rapids, CUSO Edge and Hush announced a strategic partnership to help credit unions stay ahead of growing digital risks. This collaboration pairs CUSO Edge’s deep industry expertise with Hush’s AI-powered privacy technology—offering credit unions a modern, scalable solution for protecting both members and executive leadership.Leading the announcement was Dave Adams, CEO of CUSO Edge and a Credit Union House Hall of Leaders inductee, whose legacy of innovation continues to shape the industry. “Credit unions need solutions that not only keep up with emerging digital threats but stay ahead of them,” said Adams. “What makes Hush stand out is its intelligent, AI-driven technology that works behind the scenes effortlessly and effectively to protect what matters most. This partnership gives credit unions access to the kind of proactive, high-impact protection that reflects the same level of care and trust we strive to deliver to our members every day.”The need is clear: 37% of credit unions have experienced a cyberattack in the past two years, while only 14% feel “very well prepared” to defend against digital threats. Members face $436 million in out-of-pocket fraud recovery annually¹. Hush’s platform addresses these challenges by scanning over five billion data points across the surface, deep, and dark web to remove exposed personal data and alert users to threats in real time.“At Hush, we believe protecting people from digitally fueled attacks isn’t just a service—it’s a responsibility,” said Mykolas Rambus, CEO at Hush. “The reality is, millions of Americans—teachers, nurses, small business owners—are exposed every day, and the systems meant to protect them haven’t kept up. Credit unions have always been champions of their members, and we’re proud to stand alongside them with tools that are effortless, effective, and built for the risks of today. This partnership is not just about technology; it reflects a shared commitment to continuous improvement, ethical responsibility, and bold innovation in protecting what matters most: people.”This partnership will initially focus on supporting CUSO Edge’s credit union clients across the Midwest, with plans to expand nationally.To learn more about how Hush supports credit unions, visit our credit unions page ¹ Based on internal research and industry insights compiled by Hush and its partners, 2025.About HushHush is a digital privacy company that uses AI to proactively monitor, remove, and prevent the exposure of personal and professional information online. Designed for executives and high-stakes industries, Hush provides elite protection from digital threats by managing attack surfaces and alerting users to risks in real time. Trusted by major financial institutions, Hush’s solutions are effortless, effective, and built for today’s most targeted professionals. Learn more at gethush.ai About CUSO EdgeCUSO Edge is a credit union service organization dedicated to supporting the growth, innovation, and sustainability of credit unions across the country. Through strategic partnerships, advisory services, and operational solutions, CUSO Edge helps credit unions deliver exceptional member value in a competitive landscape. Learn more at https://www.cusoedge.com

