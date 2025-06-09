VIVE Collision Acquires Lund Collision

Vive Collision

In March 2025, VIVE Collision acquired Lund Collision, an I-CAR certified, 11,000-square-foot facility located in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2025, VIVE Collision acquired Lund Collision, an I-CAR certified, 11,000-square-foot collision repair facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. This strategic acquisition brought VIVE’s total footprint to 57 locations across nine states, further strengthening its presence in the Northeast. The announcement was intentionally delayed to allow for a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners.

The sale was led by Zoran Pipercic of Zoran Advisors and Peter Alexopoulos of Hammer Group Holdings, who served as exclusive sell-side advisors to Lund Collision’s owner, Eric Lund. Located at 910 Plymouth St., Lund Collision has earned a trusted reputation throughout Plymouth County. Under Lund’s leadership, the business invested heavily in modern equipment, technician development, and customer satisfaction—nearly doubling revenue in recent years. Known for a strong culture, technical quality, and solid relationships with major insurance carriers, the shop has become a model for performance in the region.

Eric Lund stated, “Selling Lund Collision was a major milestone for my family. Zoran and Peter were instrumental in preparing our financials, optimizing our lease, and managing a competitive sale process. After evaluating several buyers, we chose VIVE because of their commitment to our team, our values, and the community we serve.”

Backed by Greenbriar Equity Group, VIVE Collision is a fast-growing multi-shop operator in the $36 billion collision repair industry. The Lund acquisition aligns with VIVE’s strategy to expand by acquiring high-performing, culture-driven businesses. In 2024, VIVE doubled its footprint in Massachusetts and continues to target markets with limited certified repair capacity. VIVE’s focus on people, process, and passion has made it an ideal partner for operators who care deeply about their legacy and team.

Zoran Pipercic and Peter Alexopoulos provided comprehensive advisory services throughout the transaction. Their work included financial preparation, lease restructuring, buyer outreach, LOI negotiation, due diligence management, and closing execution. Their involvement helped ensure the business was optimally positioned and received strong market interest, ultimately maximizing value and ensuring cultural alignment with the buyer.

Together, Zoran Advisors and Hammer Group Holdings have advised on over 400 transactions across the collision repair, mechanical, glass, dealer, tire, transportation, and salvage sectors. Their buyer network includes leading private equity firms and strategic consolidators such as Caliber Collision, Gerber/Boyd Group, ABRA, Crash Champions, Joe Hudson, Service King, Quality Collision, and VIVE Collision, as well as emerging MSOs. Their extensive deal experience and automotive expertise allow them to deliver consistent results and execution certainty for shop owners across North America.

The two firms have also formed a joint venture focused exclusively on the automotive industry. In addition to M&A advisory, they own and operate salvage and repair businesses and manage a portfolio of automotive and industrial real estate along the East Coast. Their hands-on knowledge—from shop floors to Copart and IAA auction lanes—gives them a practical, operations-first perspective when advising clients on growth, efficiency, and exit strategy.

The delayed public announcement was a shared decision between VIVE and Lund to ensure a seamless integration before going public. Now part of VIVE’s national network, the Bridgewater location is positioned for continued growth—combining Lund’s technical strength with VIVE’s operational scale and customer-first systems.

VIVE Collision now operates 61 locations across nine states. With a strong focus on advanced repair capabilities, technician training, and top-tier customer service, VIVE is reshaping the future of the collision repair industry. Its growth began with the acquisition of Clarkstown Collision in 2021, a transaction led by Hammer Group Holdings that served as the foundation for VIVE’s expansion across New York. Since then, VIVE has scaled rapidly throughout the Northeast, supported by Zoran Advisors and Hammer Group Holdings, who continue to play a key role in its ongoing strategic growth.

