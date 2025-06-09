Minister Nobuhle Nkabane joins President Ramaphosa at jobs boost outcomes fund site visit in Pretoria, 10 Jun

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will join President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, at the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) in Pretoria East. This visit forms part of the President’s engagements with youth beneficiaries of flagship programmes under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES). Members of the media are invited to cover the visit, which will commence at 14:00.

The FPD is one of 12 implementing partners in the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund, a bold and innovative pilot programme led by the Department of Higher Education and Training with the National Skills Fund as the lead implementer. Backed by R300 million in public funding, R100 million from the NSF and R200 million from the National Treasury, the Jobs Boost initiative is South Africa’s first large-scale pay-for-performance employment programme. It links funding to actual employment outcomes. Service providers are only paid once young people are placed in jobs and remain employed over time.

The programme is designed to:

Create high-quality jobs for unemployed youth;

Prioritise candidates from disadvantaged communities;

Reward implementing partners for real, sustained results;

Build a platform for future large-scale impact.

To date, the pilot has:

Enrolled over 6 293 young people in skills programmes;

Placed nearly 3 628 participants in work;

Seen over 1 461 retain jobs for three months, and more than 796 for six months.

As the pilot progresses, lessons from this outcomes-based approach will shape how public resources are used to drive real employment impact for young people across the country. The Minister looks forward to joining the President at the FPD to highlight this impactful initiative and its growing success in addressing youth unemployment through innovation, accountability, and collaboration.

Site visit details:

Date: 10 June 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Foundation for Professional Development - 173 Mary Rd, Die Wilgers, Pretoria.

Please RSVP or send enquiries:

Camagwini Mavovana

Spokesperson: Minister’s office

E-mail: Mavovana.C@dhet.gov.za

William Somo

Manager: Public Relations and Communication

National Skills Fund

E-mail: WiliamS@nsf.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

