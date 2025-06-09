New Hampshire Author Releases New Science Fiction Novel Inspired by Local Adaptive Athlete

Kimber St. Lawrence, New Hampshire Author

Kimber St. Lawrence's Debut Thirsty Ground Hits on the Struggles of Traumatic Injury Against an Apocalyptic Backdrop

I wanted to create a world that felt cinematic and propulsive, but also authentic in its representation of spinal cord injury, which you don’t often see portrayed in sci-fi... for young adults.” — Kimber St. Lawrence

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local author and former regional television host and producer Kimber St. Lawrence has released her debut young adult science fiction novel, Thirsty Ground , published by Union Square & Co. Set in a future where humanity searches for water among the stars, the novel blends high-stakes adventure with themes of survival, duty, and disability.The story tackles the deeply personal experience of life after traumatic injury, inspired by the author’s own husband—a local mountain bike racer who was paralyzed several years ago during a routine practice. Using post-Apocalyptic Earth as a metaphoric backdrop for navigating paralysis, St. Lawrence weaves a tale of poignancy and heart-pounding action.Thirsty Ground follows 17-year-old Conway, an eager recruit from a nomadic space nation, who is injured during an ill-fated mission to Earth. He is rescued by a mysterious community with a dangerous secret: water that can kill unless its sacred rules are followed. Conway must grapple with the reality of this new world and new body, while he fights to reclaim his identity.“I wanted to create a world that felt cinematic and propulsive, but also authentic in its representation of spinal cord injury, which you don’t often see portrayed in sci-fi, particularly for young adults,” St. Lawrence says. “It’s centered on Conway’s adventure, but it also examines the best and worst of humanity during times of crisis—personal, global… or interstellar.”Thirsty Ground was named a 2025 Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection, a curated list of the best new books, chosen based on merit from thousands of submissions. Local readers can find Thirsty Ground at any major book retailer or request it at their neighborhood bookstore or library.Kimber St. Lawrence is available for interviews, school visits, book clubs, and speaking events across New Hampshire and the greater New England area. She also welcomes media inquiries.About Kimber St. LawrenceSt. Lawrence née Walleston was formerly a host and producer for two local television programs, the New England Emmy Award-winning lifestyle program "Styleboston" and the winter travel series "The Mountain Report." She is now an executive for a business training company. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband Ryan.

