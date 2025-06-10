Prophet Security Named to Redpoint’s InfraRed 100 Report, Ushering in the Era of Agentic AI in SOCs

Recognized for redefining the SOC with agentic AI, Prophet Security earns a spot on Redpoint’s prestigious InfraRed 100 list.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prophet Security , provider of agentic AI SOC platform, today announced its selection to the 2025 Redpoint InfraRed 100, a list that spotlights 100 private cloud-infrastructure companies reshaping enterprise technology.Enterprises are inundated with a growing number of threats and security alerts. Too often, they’re drowning in noise and manual investigations that risk missing real threats. Prophet Security’s Agentic AI SOC Analyst (Prophet AI) autonomously triages, investigates, and responds to every security alert, drastically reducing the cost and risk of manual investigations.Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, Netflix, and more, launched this list in 2023 to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies. Prophet Security stood out for its breakthrough Agentic AI and rapid market traction.“Being included in the InfraRed 100 validates our mission to be a force multiplier for security operations teams with agentic AI,” said Kamal Shah, CEO of Prophet Security. “Customers report that what once took hours now happens in minutes, freeing analysts to focus on critical decisions, not repetitive, mundane work.”“Prophet AI gives our SOC the power of a team five times its size, eliminating alert backlogs, and improving our security posture,” said Steve Lukose, CISO at Clari. “It investigates every alert with clear, auditable reasoning that builds trust, and escalates only what matters. Prophet AI is the future of security operations.”To mark the achievement, Vibhav Sreekanti , co-founder and CTO of Prophet Security will join Redpoint and other InfraRed 100 leaders at Nasdaq to discuss the evolving cloud-infrastructure and security landscape.Organizations interested in Prophet Security can request a demo at https://www.prophetsecurity.ai/ . For the complete list of companies included on this year’s InfraRed 100 list and to read the full InfraRed industry report, click here About Prophet Security:Prophet Security’s mission is to transform security operations by delivering an Agentic AI SOC Platform that autonomously triages, investigates, and responds to security alerts. Prophet AI slashes alert investigation time from 30–40 to 3 minutes on average, while eliminating 99% of false positives. With Prophet Security, you can reduce mean time to response 10x, eliminate alert backlogs, and enable your SOC analysts to focus on higher priority security tasks. Learn more at https://www.prophetsecurity.ai/ About Redpoint Ventures:Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we’re proud to have backed over 615 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 183 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $8.0 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: https://www.redpoint.com/

