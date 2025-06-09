DVC Title Alert Surpasses $365 Million in Active Identity Protection Coverage

DVC Title Alert - Exclusive DVC Title Monitoring and Identity Theft Protection for DVC Owners DVC Title Alert Logo - Exclusive DVC Title Monitoring and Identity Theft Protection for DVC Owners

Service advises Disney Vacation Club owners to secure current pricing amid rising title fraud threats

ORLADO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVC Title Alert , a monitoring service built exclusively for Disney Vacation Club properties, announced Monday it has surpassed $365 million in active identity restoration and title protection coverage for its subscribers, representing significant growth in enrollment over the past week.The milestone reflects the combined coverage amounts provided to DVC owners seeking protection for their vacation ownership investments amid a national rise in title and identity fraud. According to the FBI, title fraud accounts for an estimated $296 million in annual losses nationwide, with vacation ownership properties increasingly targeted due to their unique deed structures.Each DVC Title Alert subscriber receives up to $1 million in identity theft protection coverage, meaning the service now provides comprehensive protection for hundreds of DVC families nationwide.In response to surging demand, DVC Title Alert encourages owners to secure the current subscription rate of $4.99 per month before planned price increases take effect. The company guarantees current pricing will remain in effect for the lifetime of subscriptions enrolled by June 30."Title and identity fraud increasingly target real estate and timeshare assets because owners are often unaware of the risks," said Matthew Sheets, founder of DVC Title Alert. "DVC owners invest not only in property but in family experiences. Our goal is to provide them with specialized protection and comprehensive coverage built for the unique structure of DVC deeds."Service FeaturesFor $4.99 per month, DVC Title Alert provides real-time monitoring of DVC titles paired with $1 million in identity theft protection coverage underwritten by AIG with zero deductible. Subscribers receive dedicated recovery services from DVC specialists.Title Protection:— Exclusive Real-time DVC deed monitoring— Dedicated title restoration support from DVC specialistsIdentity Protection Coverage ($1 Million Policy per Subscriber):— Legal defense fees— Lost wages due to identity theft— Unauthorized electronic fund transfers— Costs of re-filing applications, including mortgages— Credit monitoring and report feesRecovery Services:— Toll-free access to personal recovery specialists— Assistance with police reports and fraud affidavits— One-on-one guidance throughout recovery processAvailabilityDVC Title Alert is available at dvctitlealert.com . The company advises interested owners that the $4.99 monthly subscription rate is guaranteed for life for enrollments completed by June 30, 2025.About DVC Title AlertDVC Title Alert provides the first title monitoring and identity restoration service designed exclusively for Disney Vacation Club members. The company offers real-time DVC deed monitoring, title restoration services and $1 million identity theft protection backed by AIG.

