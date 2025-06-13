BBQ-AID Acquires FlavrQ, Bringing Charcoal Innovation to Gas Grill Users

Andrew Gilliland, CEO of BBQ-AID (left) announces the acquisition of FlavrQ.

BBQ-AID, a leading maker of grilling accessories, has acquired FlavrQ, the company behind a patented system that enables charcoal grilling on gas grills.

This acquisition gives customers what they are already demanding: a convenient charcoal cooking experience that saves money, space, and time.” — Andrew Gilliland

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBQ-AID , a leading manufacturer of high-quality grilling accessories, proudly announces it has acquired FlavrQ , the innovative company behind a patented system that enables charcoal grilling on gas grills. This strategic move is poised to transform backyard barbecues by combining the convenience of gas with the unparalleled flavor and temperature control of charcoal.“This acquisition gives customers what they are already demanding: a convenient charcoal cooking experience that saves money, space, and time. What we are doing is bringing all of the benefits of charcoal grilling with none of the headaches, through our patented Charcoal Grid and Charcoal Chips” said Andrew Gilliland, CEO of BBQ-AID. “Charcoal is making a huge come back right now because of its unique customizable smoky flavor. This acquisition allows us to innovate charcoal grilling technology, by allowing our customers to use charcoal on their gas grill.”Charcoal grilling is a time-honored tradition, dating back thousands of years. In contrast, gas grilling — a relatively modern innovation less than a century old — offers speed and ease. Now, thanks to this acquisition, BBQ-AID is making it easier than ever for gas grill owners to unlock the best of both worlds.FlavrQ’s patented system will be integrated into BBQ-AID’s ever expanding product lineup, providing an easy, safe, and effective way for grill enthusiasts to enjoy the full flavor of charcoal without needing a separate grill. Whether you're grilling, smoking, or searing, charcoal offers versatility that's hard to match. It also provides even heat distribution and temperature control, ensuring your food is cooked to perfection — every time.With this acquisition, BBQ-AID continues to push the boundaries of outdoor cooking, delivering tools and technology that elevate your backyard cooking experience.About BBQ-AIDBBQ-AID is a trusted leader in premium grilling accessories, offering a full line up of tools and gear designed to enhance outdoor cooking. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, BBQ-AID is redefining the modern barbecue.About FlavrQFlavrQ is the creator of a patented system that brings the rich, smoky flavor of charcoal to gas grills. With an emphasis on simplicity and flavor, FlavrQ’s technology bridges the gap between tradition and convenience.Media Contact:David HuntHead of Marketing(888)-522-0938marketing@bbq-aid.combbqaidtools.com

