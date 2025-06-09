Job Announcement - Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator - Fargo

If you are looking for a 20-hour per week position with flexible hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding compiling data, preparing progress reports, and interacting with juveniles and collaborating entities in the Juvenile Drug Court Program, this opportunity may be right for you.

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Juvenile Court Supervisor

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all youth who are involved in the Juvenile Drug Court Program. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, schools, tracker, probation officer, community service provider, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.

This position works a maximum of 20 hours per week.