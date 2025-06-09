Nominations Now Open for 2025 DBIA College of Fellows

DBIA Fellows Class of 2024. Photo by Robb McCormick Photography (www.robbmccormick.com)

Prestigious designation reserved for top 2% of Designated Design-Build Professionals®

As a DBIA Fellow, I’m committed to advocating for design-build excellence, promoting collaboration across our industry and helping advance DBIA’s mission through education, service and leadership.”
— Jeffrey L. Gagné, PE, FDBIA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is now accepting nominations for its 2025 College of Fellows class. The Fellow designation is DBIA’s highest honor, recognizing Designated Design-Build Professionals® who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions to the design-build industry.

Nominations are due by July 7, 2025. Final application materials must be submitted by July 14, 2025.

Fellows represent the top 2% of DBIA’s certified professionals and are selected based on their contributions to advancing DBIA best practices and the broader design-build community. Eligible candidates must have:

• A minimum of 10 years as a DBIA-certified professional,

• At least 10 years of continuous DBIA membership,

• At least 10 years of design-build experience post-certification,

• And an official nomination.

Selected Fellows will be inducted during DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo in November.

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

