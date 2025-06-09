SAF Files Brief in Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuit

Second Amendment Foundation logo

We’re challenging the Illinois ban, and others like it, as they fly in the face of the Second Amendment and the Supreme Court’s interpretations in both Heller and Bruen.” — SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have filed their brief with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in SAF’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons and magazine capacity bans.SAF is joined in Harrel v. Raoul (No. 24-3062) by the Illinois State Rifle Association, Firearms Policy Coalition, C4 Gun Store, Marengo Guns and Dane Harrel, for whom the lawsuit is named.The case challenges the constitutionality of the Illinois assault weapons and magazine capacity bans, on the grounds that both modern semiautomatic rifles, and the standard capacity magazines that feed them, are overwhelmingly in common use for lawful purposes, including self-defense. Twice now, the District Court has agreed and ruled in SAF’s favor, first in granting a preliminary injunction, and then on the merits on remand. With a full trial record now before it, the Seventh Circuit has a second opportunity to properly apply the Heller/Bruen test and leave these Illinois statutes in the wastebin of history.“SAF is litigating seven cases around the country against so-called assault weapons bans,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “We’re challenging the Illinois ban, and others like it, as they fly in the face of the Second Amendment and the Supreme Court’s interpretations in both Heller and Bruen. The modern semiautomatic rifles banned in Illinois are among the most commonly owned firearms in the country, placing them well within the protection of the Second Amendment.”“Illinois legislators may disagree with the Constitution and the Supreme Court, but they don’t get to thumb their nose at both and ban broad categories of popular arms,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “The Second Amendment demands the protection of all semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 and those like them. Hard stop.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.