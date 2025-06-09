Job Announcement - Legal Secretary - Burleigh County

Job title: Legal Secretary Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full-time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits Salary: $18.89 to $20.96 per hour Application Deadline: June 23, 2025 About the Role: Under supervision of the Administrative Supervisor or State’s Attorney, perform duties related to legal secretary responsibilities, general clerical work and receptionist duties to include answering telephones, typing correspondence, greeting and directing the public, and work closely with Law Enforcement and other county agencies. Candidate Requirements: Requires a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED), one year of office support, clerical, or secretarial work experience. College coursework in an administrative support program with an emphasis in the legal field may substitute for the work experience requirement if it provides the knowledge and skills required to perform the duties of the position. Preference will be given to applicants with legal office setting experience. Knowledge and skills in the use of computers for data entry, reports and correspondence. Experience with Word preferred. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public, with the ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision. Primary Job Duties: Perform receptionist duties of answering phones, taking and delivering messages, process incoming and outgoing mail, and assist members of the public.

Reads, researches, reviews, verifies, and routes correspondence, reports, faxes and legal documents.

Monitor incoming emails in shared Outlook mailboxes.

Drafts, revises, and edits letters and other written documents.

Input new case files and citations, gather supporting documents, enter fingerprinting automated dispositions.

Monitor evidence-gathering; and anticipating changes in litigation or transaction preparation requirements.

Maintain attorney calendar by recording and monitoring court appearance dates, pleadings, and filing requirements.

Monitor and order office supplies.

Process witness reimbursement forms.

Assists and support attorneys and paralegals with their work as needed.

Act as backup File Clerk/Legal Secretary in their absence.

Perform other duties as required and assigned. How to Apply: Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial transcripts (if any) Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

