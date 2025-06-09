When dust storms hit: Pull Aside, Stay Alive

PHOENIX – With the official monsoon season starting next week, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding Arizona drivers to prepare themselves for extreme weather, from heavy rains to dust storms.

During Monsoon Awareness Week (June 8-14), ADOT is joining other agencies, including the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the National Weather Service to raise awareness about how to stay safe when extreme monsoon season weather hits.

Dust storms can quickly reduce visibility on the highways, making it dangerous for drivers. The best thing to do when encountering a dust storm is to not drive into the dust storm. If you are in your vehicle and you see a dust storm approaching, exit the highway safely as soon as you can. If you’re unable to exit the highway before a dust storm hits, follow the Pull Aside, Stay Alive safety tips:

Check traffic around you and start slowing down.

Safely pull off the paved portion of the roadway. Do not stop in travel lanes or on the shoulder.

Set the emergency brake, turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, and take your foot off the brake. You don’t want the lights from your vehicle to act as a guide to vehicles behind you, possibly leading them to crash into your parked car.

Keep your seatbelt fastened and wait out the dust storm.

The monsoon season can produce sudden, heavy rain and thunderstorms — even flash floods — in Arizona, so it’s important to not be caught off guard. If you’re driving in the rain, expect the unexpected — don’t tailgate and leave extra braking room. Don’t cross a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look that deep, and do not drive around “road closed” signs.

If you’re planning a road trip during the summer months, be sure to pack an emergency kit with essential items such as:

Extra water

Healthy snacks

Sun protection

An umbrella (for sun or rain)

Prescription medication

Flashlight

Fully charged cell phone

Check current on highway conditions by checking ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.