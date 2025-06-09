Land Rover Solon Presents Defender Day at Southington Off-Road Park

Land Rover Solon will be hosting Defender Off-Road Day at Southington Park on Sunday, July 13, 2025 Guests will have the opportunity to test the Defender's class-leading wading depth. The event will feature Land Rover Experience-certified instructors.

A No-Cost, Full-Throttle Off-Road Experience—Open to All

We wanted to build something we’d be excited to attend—a day that actually lets the Defender be what it is: rugged, unstoppable, and way more fun than people expect from a luxury brand.” — Taylor Davis, President, Land Rover Solon

GARRETTSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land Rover Solon invites Northeast Ohioans to get off the grid and into the grit at Defender Day, a full-scale off-road experience open to all—free of charge.On Sunday, July 13, Land Rover Solon will take over Southington Off-Road Park for a full day of adventure, offering guests the chance to experience the true capability of the Land Rover Defender. Whether you're a current owner or simply Defender-curious, the event is open to anyone ready to get behind the wheel and into the dirt.Test drives will be led by Land Rover Experience-certified instructors on a professionally designed course that includes rock climbs, hill descents, sand pits, and water crossings. Guests can bring their own Land Rover vehicle or register to drive one of three Defenders to be provided by the dealership.And the experience doesn’t stop at the trailhead. Guests will also be treated to:• Live animal encounters with Northeast Ohio legend Jungle Terry, featuring 12–15 exotic and family-friendly animals including snakes, turtles, birds, chinchillas, and more.• Lunch from Manna Food Truck, a Best of Cleveland winner known for its globally inspired rotating menu.Taylor Davis, President of Land Rover Solon, says:“Most dealership events are polite and forgettable. Defender Day is not that. We wanted to build something we’d be excited to attend—a day that actually lets the Defender be what it is: rugged, unstoppable, and way more fun than people expect from a luxury brand.”Event Details:Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PMLocation: Southington Off-Road Park, 10321 Silica Sand Rd, Garrettsville, OH 44231About Land Rover Solon:Land Rover Solon, part of Davis Automotive Group, provides Northeast Ohio with an automotive experience that fuses luxury and adventure. In addition to offering new and certified pre-owned Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles, they proudly support dynamic events and community partnerships that reflect Land Rover’s bold spirit and commitment to exploration.For more information, please contact:Joshua KleinbergMarketing CoordinatorLand Rover SolonPhone: 330-354-1458Email: jkleinberg@davisautomotive.com

