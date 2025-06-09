JARIET Technologies to Demonstrate 64 GSPS Direct RF-Sampling at IMS2025

64GSPS 36GHz RF-Sampling Electra-M MX2 Evaluation Board ELECTRA information Jariet Technologies Inc.

2T2R Electra is the industry's first qualified RFIC to cover 100MHz to 36GHz with RF-Sampling Data Converters

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet Technologies invites you to visit our booth at the IEEE MTT-S IMS (International Microwave Symposium) in San Francisco, CA June 17-19, 2025. IMS is one of the world's largest gatherings of RF engineers. Over 9000 RF professionals and nearly 600 exhibiting companies are expected.

Headquartered in California, Jariet Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company with engineering in California and Switzerland. Jariet continues to lead the industry in ultra-high sample rate ADCs and DACs, with multi-channel transceiver solutions spanning 40GSPS to 64GSPS and 100MHz to 36GHz. They are the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology, with the ELECTRA family of RF Transceiver ICs shipping for production systems.

Visit Jariet booth 1435 at the event to see the 40-64GSPS 100MHz-36GHz 2T2R ELECTRA RFIC demonstrated on the MX2 FMC+ evaluation board. Electra uses RF-sampling to generate and capture frequencies well into the Ka-band, and integrated digital up and down converters (DUC, DDC) for conversion to and from baseband IQ data over JESD204 SerDes. This direct RF approach provides a multi-channel SDR (software defined radio) IC with maximal agility for RADAR, EW, SATCOM, communications and quantum computing RF controllers. The flexible DUC and DDC can support IBWs (instantaneous bandwidths) from 10s of MHz up to 6.4GHz, per signal path.

Contact sales@jariettech.com to request a meeting at the IMS exhibition, or to setup an alternative meeting if you will not be attending the conference.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about Jariet Technologies and the ELECTRA family of ICs.



