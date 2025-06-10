Legalspace.ai Crosses 500-User Milestone; 37 Law Firms Adopt India-Focused Legal Workspace

Legalspace.ai surpasses 500 users across India; 37 law firms among those using the digital workspace for research, drafting, and matter management.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legalspace.ai, a digital workspace designed for legal professionals in India, has crossed 500 registered users since its launch. The current user base includes 37 law firms that have integrated the platform into their legal operations.Legalspace.ai offers a consolidated suite of legal software tools aimed at improving routine legal workflows. These include AI-assisted legal research , judgment headnotes, document drafting, matter organization, and access to templated legal formats. The platform is used by both individual practitioners and legal teams working across various domains of Indian law.Usage patterns indicate regular engagement with legal AI research, case management and AI-enabled drafting functionalities, particularly for litigation and compliance-related work. The platform is accessible via desktop and tablet interfaces and operates on cloud infrastructure with data security standards aligned to legal sector requirements.Legalspace.ai is currently available to legal professionals across India. Feature development and platform updates are ongoing and informed by user feedback.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.