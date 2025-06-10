Imprint4Less Merchandise Group and Vegas Sports Today Partner to Amplify Promotional Products Marketing and Media Power

Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions - A Division of Imprint4Less Merchandise Group, LLC www.VegasSportsToday.com, The Nation's premier, independent news source for all Las Vegas sports news. Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions Features: www.Imprint4Less.com, www.ameriKYP.com, and www.BuyTurfCaps.com

Imprint4Less Merchandise Group and Vegas Sports Today Partner to Amplify Promotional Products Merch and Media Power, forming Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions

This merger allows us to scale our services and focus specifically on sports branding—helping teams, leagues, and partners tell their stories through high-impact print & promotional products.” — Rich Butler

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move combining decades of experience in promotional marketing and sports journalism, Imprint4Less Merchandise Group, LLC and Vegas Sports Today have officially merged to form Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions.The new company is poised to become the nation’s premier source for high-quality print collateral and branded merchandise that amplify and elevate sports brands—while maintaining a strong commitment to unbiased, independent sports media coverage.Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions will offer comprehensive services including custom apparel, promotional products , signage, and dynamic multi-sensory audio & video-in-print media & direct mail print marketing tools from AmeriKYP Digital ( www.ameriKYP.com ), tailored to professional teams, collegiate programs, youth leagues, and sports-driven organizations.“We’ve spent years building trust in the promotional marketing space,” said Rich Butler, founder of Imprint4Less Merchandise Group. “This merger allows us to scale our services and focus specifically on sports branding—helping teams, leagues, and partners across the country tell their stories through high-impact print & promotional products. We’re excited to bring our passion for quality and creativity to a bigger playing field.”Vegas Sports Today has carved out a niche as one of Las Vegas’ leading sources for sports and entertainment content, with VegasSportsToday.com attracting over one million visitors. The platform is known for its bold, out-of-the-box video coverage that captures the human side of the game—from candid player interactions to authentic fan feedback. This creative, personal storytelling connects audiences to the sports and personalitiesthey love.“We’re not just talking about game day sports—we’re helping shape how brands and teams are seen, shared, and celebrated,” said Mike Dixon, founder of Vegas Sports Today. “Our goal is to serve as both a trusted media voice and a creative partner for sports organizations looking to stand out. Integrity matters to us. That’s why we’re building real connections with those we partner with—without compromising what makes each company strong on its own.”Headquartered in Las Vegas and South Florida, Pro Sports Media Print & Promotions will operate at the intersection of storytelling, brand identity, and fan engagement—delivering both physical products and editorial content that reflect the energy and diversity of today’s sports landscape.For media inquiries, product catalogs, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Contact Name: Rich ButlerEmail: info@imprint4less.comMobile: 561-818-9105Website: www.imprint4less.com About Imprint4Less Merchandise Group, LLCFounded by Rich Butler, Imprint4Less has provided promotional marketing services for over 35 years—delivering standout branded merchandise and print materials to businesses, events, and organizations nationwide.About Vegas Sports TodayFounded by Mike Dixon, Vegas Sports Today is a respected digital sports and entertainment platform with over one million visitors. The outlet is known for its creative coverage of professional and collegiate teams and its strong presence in the Las Vegas sports community.Contact Name: Mile DixonEmail: Mike@VegasSportsToday.comWebsite: www.VegasSportsToday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.