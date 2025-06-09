Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of June 9, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, June 10, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee markup to consider H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act of 2025 (Hill).

On Wednesday, June 11, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "For the purpose of receiving testimony from The Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture."

Appropriations

On Monday, June 9, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Homeland Security Bill.

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a oversight hearing called "The Department of Defense."

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold an budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development."

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a classified markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Bill.

On Tuesday, June 10, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Bill, Interim Subcommittee Allocations.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, June 12, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Bill and the Fiscal Year 2026 Homeland Security Bill.

Armed Services

On Tuesday, June 10, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Navy Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces will hold a hearing called "Army Munition Industrial Base Modernization."

On Thursday, June 12, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Screentime in Schools."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Restoring Balance: Ensuring Fairness and Transparency at the NLRB."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2026 Department of Energy Budget."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Made in America: Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing and the Health Care Supply Chain."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Short-Circuiting Progress: How the Clean Air Act Impacts Building Necessary Infrastructure and Onshoring American Innovation."

On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Winning Off the Field: Legislative Proposal to Stabilize NIL and College Athletics."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, June 10, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Evaluating the Defense Production Act."

On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Housing in the Heartland: Addressing Our Rural Housing Needs."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, June 10, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Building Bridges, Countering Rivals: Strengthening U.S.-ASEAN Ties to Combat Chinese Influence.”

On Thursday, June 12, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Bureau of Industry and Security FY26 Budget: Export Controls and the AI Arms Race.”

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “From Cartels to Coastlines: An Examination of U.S. Federal Efforts to Confront Illicit Maritime Activities in U.S. Waters.”

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence will hold a hearing entitled “The Rise of Anti-Israel Extremist Groups and Their Threat to U.S. National Security.”

House Administration

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Elections will hold a hearing titled “Maintaining Election Operations in the Face of Natural Disasters.”On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency will hold a hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for the Central Intelligence Agency.”

On Thursday, June 12, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed full committee hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security.”

Judiciary

H.R. 589, the FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025 (Roy)

H.R. 3492, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act of 2025 (Greene)

H.R. 59, the Mens Rea Reform Act of 2025 (Biggs)

H.R. 98, the End Endless Criminal Statutes Act (Biggs)

H.R. 2159, the Count the Crimes to Cut Act of 2025 (Roy)

H.R. 421, the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act (Cline)

Natural Resources

H.R. 1045, the Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act of 2025 (Kennedy)

H.R. 1655, the Wildfire Communications Resiliency Act (Bentz)

H.R. 3187, To require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey a parcel of property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Arkansas, and for other purposes (Hill)

H.R. 3444, the Tribal Self-Determination and Co-Management in Forestry Act of 2025 (Huffman)

H.R. 411, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act of 2025 (Bergman)

H.R. 2916, To authorize, ratify, and confirm the Agreement of Settlement and Compromise to Resolve the Akwesasne Mohawk Land Claim in the State of New York, and for other purposes (Stefanik)

H.R. 3620, the Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act of 2025 (Begich)

H.R. 3670, the IHS Provider Expansion Act (Stansbury)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing called "Clearing the Path: Reforming Procurement to Accelerate Defense Innovation."

On Thursday, June 12, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called "A Hearing with Sanctuary State Governors."

Rules

On Monday, June 9, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 884, To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (Pfluger)

H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025 (Higgins)

H.R. 2096, the Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act (Garbarino)

S. 331, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (Sen. Cassidy)

H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025 (Scalise)

Science, Space, and Technology

H.R. 390, the ACERO Act (Fong)

H.R. 3259, the Post Quantum Cybersecurity Standards Act (Stevens)

H.R. 3679, the Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act (Collins)

H.R. 3705, the Fog Observations and Geographic Forecasting Act (Babin)

Small Business

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, June 10, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:On Wednesday, June 11, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Powering Demand: Nuclear Solutions for AI Infrastructure."On Tuesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Beyond the Ballpark: The Role of Minor League Baseball in Economic Growth."

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:

H.R. 2334, To amend the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to preempt any squatter’s rights established by State law regarding real property owned by a member of the uniformed services (Mast)

H.R. 2791, To amend title 38, United States Code, to increase the maximum amount of housing loan guaranty entitlement available to certain veterans under the laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (Miller)

H.R. 3031, the Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act (Bacon)

H.R. 3384, the Refinancing Relief for Veterans Act (Van Orden)

H.R. 3386, the Streamlining the Solid Start Communications Act (Van Orden)

H.R. 3387, the Enhancing the Transitioning Servicemember’s Experience Act (Van Orden)

H.R. 3481, the Delivering Digitally to Our Veterans Act of 2025 (Barrett)

H.R. 3579, the Veterans Readiness and Employment Program Integrity Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 3619, the Patriots Over Politics Act (Barrett)

Discussion Draft, the Heroes Owning & Materializing Equity Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, the Expanding Access for Online Veteran Students Act

Discussion Draft, To amend title 38, United States Code, to limit the amount of time the Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs may extend the period of a vocational rehabilitation program for a veteran

H.R. 1965, the Veterans Education Assistance Adjustment Act

H.R. 2034, the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act (Budzinski)

H.R. 2720, the Gold Star Family Education Parity Act (Kennedy)

H.R. 2954, the Veterans’ Transition to Trucking Act of 2025 (Pappas)

Discussion Draft, the Every Veteran Housed Act

H.R. 984, To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide timely equitable relief to an individual who suffers a loss based on an administrative error by the Secretary, and for other purposes (Van Orden)

H.R. 1663, the Veterans Scam and Fraud Evasion (VSAFE) Act of 2025 (Calvert)

H.R. 3185, the Personnel Integrity in Veterans Affairs Act of 2025 (Franklin)

H.R. 3455, the Veterans Affairs Distributed Ledger Innovation Act of 2025 (Mace)

H.R. 3482, the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act (Barrett)

H.R. 3483, the Forcing Real Accountability for Unlawful Distributions (FRAUD) Act of 2025 (Barrett)

H.R. 3494, the VA Hospital Inventory Management System Authorization Act (Kiggans)

Discussion Draft, To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to carry out a program to modernize the electronic health record system of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes

Discussion Draft, To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit the collection of a health care copayment by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from a veteran after a two-year period if the delay in collection is attributable to a failure of an employee, official, or information system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to process certain information within applicable timeliness standards established by the Secretary

H.R. 785, the Representing Our Seniors at VA Act of 2025 (Kiggans)

H.R. 2068, the Veterans Patient Advocacy Act (Moolenaar)

H.R. 2605, the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans (SAVES) Act (Luttrell)

H.R. 3400, the Territorial Response and Access to Veterans’ Essential Lifecare (TRAVEL) Act of 2025 (King-Hinds)

Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit smoking on the premises of any facility of the Veterans Health Administration, and for other purposes

H.R. 3643, the VA Data Transparency and Trust Act (McGuire)

Discussion Draft: To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study to determine whether RNA sequencing can be used to effectively diagnose PTSD in veterans

Discussion Draft: The Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act of 2025

H.R. 3726, the Fisher House Availability Act of 2025 (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 1404, the CHAMPVA Children’s Care Protection Act of 2025 (Brownley)

H.R. 2148, the Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act (Morelle)

Discussion Draft: the VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, June 11, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:On Wednesday, June 11, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

On Thursday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Work & Welfare will hold a hearing called "Aging Out is Not a Plan: Reimagining Futures for Foster Youth."