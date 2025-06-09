U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for June 27

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Bismarck on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2 at the William L. Guy Federal Building, 220 East Rosser Avenue.

U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremonies. Forty individuals are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.