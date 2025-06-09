Barcode Myth Busted: MadeInUSA.com Debunks Misleading Beliefs About Product Origin

MadeInUSA.com dispels the barcode myth, warning consumers that barcode numbers do not indicate a product's manufacturing origin.

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in American manufacturing continues to rise, a widely shared myth is steering well-meaning consumers in the wrong direction: the belief that a product’s barcode can confirm whether it was made in the USA. MadeInUSA.com , the nation's premier marketplace for verified American-made products, is correcting the record.“This is one of the most persistent myths we encounter,” said Don Buckner, Founder of MadeInUSA.com. “The idea that a barcode prefix reveals where something is manufactured sounds reasonable—but it’s completely inaccurate.”Understanding the Barcode MythMost products in the U.S. carry UPC barcodes issued by GS1, a global nonprofit. The first digits of these codes—known as the prefix—indicate where the barcode was registered, not where the product was made, assembled, or shipped from.Some international sellers exploit this confusion. On platforms such as AliExpress, foreign-made products often carry barcodes registered in the United States, creating the illusion of domestic origin. “It creates a false sense of patriotism,” Buckner explained. “Buyers see a U.S. prefix and assume the product is American-made, when in reality it may have been produced entirely overseas.”At the same time, many U.S.-manufactured products—particularly from private-label or multinational brands—use barcodes registered in other countries for logistical reasons, despite being made in the USA. This contradiction highlights the unreliability of barcode numbers for determining origin.How to Truly Identify American-Made ProductsThe only dependable indicator of origin is the product’s country-of-origin label—regulated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). To carry a “Made in USA” label, a product must be “all or virtually all” made in the United States, including sourcing, labor, and final assembly.“Barcodes don’t tell you where something was made,” Buckner emphasized. “FTC-regulated labels do. If you’re serious about supporting American jobs, that’s where you need to look.”Tips for Smarter Shopping:Look for a clear “Made in USA” label—not vague terms like “Designed in USA”Be cautious of patriotic imagery that may mask foreign productionShop verified platforms like MadeInUSA.com, which confirm manufacturers’ claims before listingBeyond the Barcode: New Tools, Same ChallengesWhile emerging technologies like QR codes, GS1 Digital Link, and RFID tags offer possibilities for enhanced transparency, they depend on voluntary participation by manufacturers. These tools can include data on origin, but they are not universally adopted or easily accessible to everyday consumers.“At the end of the day, no barcode guarantees manufacturing origin,” Buckner said. “Only regulated labeling and transparent platforms can provide that level of trust.”A Call for Consumer AwarenessTo address ongoing misinformation, MadeInUSA.com is launching a national education campaign aimed at empowering American consumers. “If we want to rebuild our industrial base, we need transparency—not shortcuts,” Buckner said. “Our goal is to ensure buyers are supporting real American-made products—not just clever branding.”About MadeInUSA.comHeadquartered in Leesburg, Florida, MadeInUSA.com is America’s digital marketplace for verified American-made goods. Founded by entrepreneur Don Buckner, the platform champions U.S. manufacturers, strengthens local economies, and empowers consumers to support American workers—one purchase at a time.

