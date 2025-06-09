Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys Win $1.2 Million Settlement for Injured Dump Truck Driver

Summerville, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm attorneys Wilson Jackson and Catie Meehan recently won a $1.2 million settlement for a dump truck driver injured in a truck crash. The settlement includes over $31,000.00 for past medical costs and $393,018.00 in life care plan costs.

The plaintiff, a dump truck driver, was injured while sitting at a red light on Charleston County’s Savannah Highway. A tractor-trailer sideswiped the plaintiff’s dump truck.

The plaintiff suffered cervical and lumbar injuries. Neck, back, and shoulder pain persisted through several forms of treatment, including epidural steroid injections and physical therapy. Physicians advised that the injured plaintiff would likely need cervical fusion surgery in the future.

Meanwhile, Steinberg Law Firm’s investigation revealed significant issues with both vehicle maintenance and driver supervision by the commercial trucking company. The commercial truck’s air brakes were not working at the time of the crash due to broken gladhands and leaking air hoses.

“Gladhand” connectors ensure the air supply from the tractor reaches the trailer’s air brakes. When these connectors break or hoses leak, air cannot reach the back brakes, and without sufficient air pressure, the brakes cannot work correctly.

A post-crash inspection of the truck revealed brake issues so severe that they were audible while the truck was in operation. A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records request revealed that the audible brake issues weren’t a one-time lapse. Records showed repeated maintenance violations in the months before the crash. The truck had been cited for unsafe brakes and tires, putting the trucking company on notice.

Steinberg Law Firm’s investigation also revealed other issues. The trucking company’s operating authority had not been renewed. Operating authority is issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It grants legal authorization for commercial vehicles to transport goods or people in interstate commerce.

Essential safety protocols were absent as well. For instance, an investigation revealed the driver of the commercial truck had a history of excessive speeding and failing to maintain vehicle control.

Steinberg Law firm secured a $1.2 million settlement out of court, reflecting both their client’s needs and the need to hold negligent motor carriers accountable.

