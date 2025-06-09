After Tribeca Triumph & Oscars Buzz, Tubi Acquires Underdog ‘The Other, Gold’ in Time for Emmys

David Lassiter (Courtesy of Winnie Moore), Sharaé Nikai (Courtesy of The Other Gold, LLC), Amin Joseph (Courtesy of Leon Bennett/Getty Images), Krista Marie Yu (Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company) Sharaé Nikai stars as Farrah Henry in ‘The Other, Gold’

The little engine that could keeps on could-ing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a sold out Tribeca world premiere and unprecedented Oscar consideration with no studio backing, ‘The Other, Gold’ reveals its Emmy categories on the heels of an exclusive partnership at FOX owned Tubi. The Mental Health Awareness Month release made it eligible as a TV movie days before the Television Academy’s deadline. This rollout also underscores the timely relevance of the film’s themes: grief, isolation, and the complexity of rekindled friendship.The debut dramedy stars rising multihyphenate Sharaé Nikai as TV writer, Farrah Henry. She also co-directed (alongside David Lassiter), wrote, and produced this raw, emotionally charged Little Tokyo tale of loss and reconnection. “With 2025 being COVID’s five year anniversary, our film arrives at Tubi when enough time has passed to start reflecting on the pandemic’s deeper impact. Tribeca zeroed in on that first by extending invites to speak on panels about grief or how we directed our actors and crew during world insanity,” Nikai shares.The ensemble cast includes Amin Joseph (FX’s ‘Snowfall’, Amazon’s ‘The Greatest’) and Krista Marie Yu (Hulu’s ‘Reboot’, ABC’s ‘Dr. Ken’) with intimate visuals by acclaimed cinematographer Ray Wongchinda (Tribeca’s ‘America is Burning’).Tribeca Festival director Cara Cusumano, along with programmers Faridah Gbadamosi and Casey Baron, championed the project early on. “A directorial debut sure to captivate the minds and hearts of many, our filmmakers, Nikai and co-director David Lassiter, set forth on a wild ride,” contributes Baron via Tribecafilm.com. “Sharaé proves a force on the page, behind the camera and on screen, leading the charge on a project daring in scope and pointed in execution.” Against industry odds, it was selected as one of only 10 films in the US Narrative Competition from 13,016 submissions.The underdogs who continue to defy reality are up for Outstanding Television Movie, Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Nikai & Lassiter), Lead Actress (Nikai), Cinematography (Wongchinda) and Motion Design (Kahdija Murray, Nikai & Lassiter). This move follows previous consideration from the Spirit and Academy Awards for Best Director, Screenplay, Picture, Lead Actress, and Breakout Performance.Tubi, now a global force, secured worldwide rights to the critically acclaimed indie. Lassiter adds, “After our exceptional year, especially one when top institutions are recognizing true independent filmmaking, we appreciate being an Emmy contender at such a supportive, far reaching platform.”‘The Other, Gold’ is now streaming HERE on Tubi.

‘The Other, Gold’ - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.