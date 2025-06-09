Submit Release
DNREC Announces Reopening of Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp After Reconstruction Project and Expansion of Amenities

DNREC has announced the reopening of the Ingrams Pond boat ramp near Millsboro after a construction project that included a new ramp and courtesy dock

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife has upgraded the Ingrams Pond boat ramp near Millsboro with a new ramp, courtesy dock and expanded amenities including boat trailer parking and additional spaces /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the reopening of the Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp near Millsboro following a four-month construction project to upgrade the facility. Upgrades by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife include a new ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, expansion of an existing parking lot to accommodate boat trailers and car spaces, and other site amenities.

For more information related to the Ingrams Pond project, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov 

